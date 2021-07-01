Log in
    VIAC   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
ViacomCBS : Announces Global Appointments

07/01/2021 | 09:02am EDT
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it will unify the company’s US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’ FTA networks around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005504/en/

Chris McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS, and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure.

In addition, Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group's mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally. Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, to reflect her expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner closely with leaders across ViacomCBS and VCNI.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bob Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR


© Business Wire 2021
