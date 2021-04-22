Log in
    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
ViacomCBS : BET to Honor Earl “DMX” Simmons With Live Exclusive Coverage of His Homegoing Celebration and Special Programming Sunday, April 25

04/22/2021 | 08:07am EDT
#BETRemembersDMX

Earl “DMX” Simmons was a prolific writer and lyricist. His music legacy is cemented, being the first rapper to accomplish having his first five albums debut at #1 and the only to have his first two albums debut at #1 in the same calendar year. To honor the life of the beloved hip-hop icon, BET will televise and stream “BET REMEMBERS DMX” including LIVE exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration Sunday, April 25 at 2:30p.m. ET on BET and its YouTube channel here (in-person attendance to the homegoing celebration is restricted to close friends and family due to health and safety guidelines). In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005470/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

For more information visit BET.com. Follow us @bet across these social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) and join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersDMX.

About BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 125 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.


© Business Wire 2021
