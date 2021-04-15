ViacomCBS : CBS taps Neeraj Khemlani, Wendy McMahon to co-lead newly formed news, TV unit

April 15 (Reuters) - CBS said on Thursday it was combining
its television stations and news units under one management and
named Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon as co-heads of the newly
formed division.
The new unit will house CBS News, the 24/7 streaming news
service CBSN, 10 CBSN Local platforms, cbsnews.com and 28
CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, CBS said in a
statement.
Susan Zirinsky, who currently is president of CBS News, is
in talks with the company for a major role with the news
network's content studio to be launched later this year, it
said.
McMahon was most recently head of the ABC Owned Television
Stations, with direct responsibility for the Walt Disney Co's
eight broadcast stations, local newsrooms and streaming
assets.
Khemlani has worked as an executive with Hearst Newspapers
and was a former producer for CBS News' 60 Minutes program.
Both executives will report to George Cheeks, chief
executive officer of CBS Entertainment Group, CBS said.
The hiring comes amid significant leadership turnover at
television news networks. ABC News named former CBS News
executive Kimberly Godwin as president on Wednesday, while
Rashida Jones took the helm of Comcast Corp-owned MSNBC in
February.
