Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ViacomCBS : Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D'Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofia Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish and More Scheduled to Appear at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards '21

03/08/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click HERE to download photos and HERE for promo.

Share It: @Nickelodeon #KCA

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, an epic celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, will feature appearances from today’s most popular stars including: Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane and Iain Armitage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005764/en/

Kids' Choice Awards 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Kids' Choice Awards 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hosted by actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend, Kenan Thompson (Kenan, All That), and featuring show-stopping performances from Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

As Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp takes fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond, Nickelodeon’s iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) will reunite to present this year’s KCA for “Favorite Movie.” The hit show, which ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons, will be returning as a revival series on ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service Paramount+.

Stars from the worlds of TV, music, film and social media will be joined by Nickelodeon talent: JoJo Siwa; That Girl Lay Lay; Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle); Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne (Unfiltered); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).

This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show; and an exclusive sneak peek clip from PAW Patrol: The Movie. Additionally, Nickelodeon is harnessing the power of augmented reality (AR) to bring the gooey green slime of the Kids’ Choice Awards into fans’ worlds in a brand-new way. In the Do Not Touch app, viewers can fly the iconic KCA blimp and dump slime all over their homes. The app creates the interactive experience by using a mobile device’s camera to detect real world objects.

Fans can currently cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, www.KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter. Fans can also stay up to date on all the news by liking Nickelodeon on Facebook and following @Nickelodeon on Twitter and Instagram.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, got milk?, LEGO® VIDIYO™, Olive Garden®, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
01:01pVIACOMCBS  : Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, C..
BU
12:38p&LDQUO;OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY : a CBS Primetime Special” Delivers Bro..
BU
03/07VIACOMCBS  : Correction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview Article
DJ
03/07VIACOMCBS  : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview Is a Royal Balanci..
DJ
03/06HOLLYWOOD RENEWS LOVE FOR WESTERNS : The Good, the Bad and the Binge-Worthy
DJ
03/05VIACOMCBS  : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on ViacomCBS to $61 From $30, Keeps..
MT
03/04VIACOMCBS  : Stock at Longtime High as Paramount+ Streaming Service Debuts
MT
03/04VIACOMCBS  : Will Paramount+ be a mountain or a molehill in streaming?
AQ
03/04VIACOMCBS  : Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mo..
BU
03/03Amazon in Talks to Carry Many NFL Games Exclusively on Prime Video--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 528 M - -
Net income 2021 2 635 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 45 999 M 45 999 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 49,83 $
Last Close Price 74,24 $
Spread / Highest target 7,76%
Spread / Average Target -32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Henry T. A. Moniz Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.99.25%45 999
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY4.86%344 882
COMCAST CORPORATION5.13%252 348
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.44%14 769
FORMULA ONE GROUP4.15%10 144
RTL GROUP S.A.18.77%8 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ