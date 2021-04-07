Log in
VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
ViacomCBS : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021

04/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, May 6, 2021, it will issue financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’s website (ir.viacomcbs.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 6. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on May 6 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’s Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13717717.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of ViacomCBS’s website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 569 M - -
Net income 2021 2 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 28 754 M 28 754 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 22 109
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,77 $
Last Close Price 44,35 $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Steve Mirante Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.19.03%28 754
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.72%344 410
COMCAST CORPORATION4.66%251 203
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.42%15 560
FORMULA ONE GROUP5.52%10 278
RTL GROUP S.A.29.09%9 327
