Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ViacomCBS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARA   US92556H2067

VIACOMCBS INC.

(PARA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 11:08:39 am EDT
34.12 USD   +0.60%
05/25NETFLIX : A stock that remains highly speculative
05/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Paramount Global to $44 From $47, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/19PARAMOUNT GLOBAL PRESENTS AT MOFFETTNATHANSON ANNUAL MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS SUMMIT, MAY-19-2022 10 : 00 am
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St falls on inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

05/31/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in morning trade.

Energy outperformed with a 1.1% gain as Brent crude climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil. [O/R]

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed.

Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July. [US/]

"We haven't seen a genuine peak in inflation yet," said Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC. "In the U.S., it's a peak technically, but it's much more about the composition of inflation in the next few months."

Biden said the Fed has a primary responsibility to control inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief, scheduled at 1:15 p.m. (1715 GMT).

Last week, all the three major U.S. indexes snapped their longest weekly losing streak in decades as signs of inflation peaking and consumer resiliency brought back buyers into the market.

Still, they were on track to decline for a second straight month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.8%, as high-growth stocks tend to underperform when interest rates rise.

"Sentiment had become very downbeat, and that was behind the rally from the last week and a half ... From a fundamental perspective, there are too many headwinds," Kettner said.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence slipped in May on persistent concerns over high inflation.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 311.37 points, or 0.94%, at 32,901.59, the S&P 500 was down 43.41 points, or 1.04%, at 4,114.83, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 155.97 points, or 1.29%, at 11,975.16.

U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc climbed 8.2% after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share deal.

Dexcom Inc jumped 7% to the top of S&P 500 index after the glucose monitoring systems maker denied report of merger talks with insulin pump maker Insulet Corp.

The CBOE volatility index snapped a three-day losing streak and was last up at 27.66 points.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.99-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq posted 32 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
All news about VIACOMCBS INC.
05/25NETFLIX : A stock that remains highly speculative
05/23Citigroup Adjusts Price Target for Paramount Global to $44 From $47, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/19PARAMOUNT GLOBAL PRESENTS AT MOFFETT : 00 am
CI
05/18VIACOMCBS INC. : Report
CO
05/17Berkshire Hathaway Divests Wells Fargo Stake, Picks Up Citi Shares in Portfolio Reshuff..
MT
05/17Paramount Shares Rise After Berkshire Hathaway Discloses Equity Investment
MT
05/16Buffett's firm reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup
AQ
05/16Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon
RE
05/10'GHOSTS' : CBS series to keep streaming on Paramount+
AQ
05/09Chardan Lowers Price Target for Paramount Global to $25 From $29, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIACOMCBS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 571 M - -
Net income 2022 1 711 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 22 107 M 22 107 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 22 965
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 33,91 $
Average target price 37,37 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas V. Ryan President & CEO
Naveen Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.12.36%22 107
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-29.42%199 125
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.26%197 837
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.28%14 593
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.33%13 828
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.3.66%5 798