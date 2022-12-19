Viad Corp Completes Sale of Non-Core Business Unit

Proceeds Provide Additional Capacity for Continued Growth Investment at Pursuit

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) ), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that it completed the sale of the assets of ON Services, its US-based audio-visual services business, for approximately $30 million subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Steve Moster, Viad's president and chief executive officer, said, “The sale of ON Services’ assets builds on the strategic transformational changes that we have implemented at GES over the past few years by further simplifying GES’ operating model. With this transaction complete, GES remains well-positioned to generate meaningful free cash flow with low capital expenditure requirements and an improved cost structure through its core Exhibitions and Spiro businesses.”

Moster continued, “The enhanced balance sheet strength from this transaction enables us to continue our focus on scaling Pursuit with investments in high-return unforgettable, inspiring experiences through our Refresh, Build, Buy growth strategy.”

Audio-visual services revenue from ON Services represented about 6% of total GES revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. To help ensure a smooth transition, GES will provide certain services to the new ownership during a transition period.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas, as well as new experiences planned in Chicago and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places.

GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers through two reportable segments, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition services company that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.viad.com.

