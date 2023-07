Vialife is the French leader in marketing press publications (magazines, periodicals, newspapers, etc.) on the Internet, by subscription or by selling individual issues. The group's activity is organized around three sectors: - sales of publications on the Internet: operating through the Viapresse.com site or partner sites (Fnac, Cdiscount, Cultura, etc.). The group also manages and markets subscriptions for publishers; - sales of subscriptions in stores: operating through Fnac stores; - other: supply of graphic and computer services. All net sales are in France.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers