Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vianet Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

My Sisters Place: Our Chosen Charity for 2022

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
My Sisters Place: Our Chosen Charity for 2022

9 March 2022, Why Vianet

Throughout each year, Vianet give something back in a way that has the potential to have a positive impact in the wider community. One of the ways we achieve this is through delivering an annual fundraising campaign to raise funds for a specific charity, so rather than doing one-off fund-raising for multiple charities, we have a more focussed approach to supporting one main charity.

Some of the different means of support our employees and partners offer include fundraising with cake days, Christmas hampers, raffles/prize draws, shoebox appeal, Just Giving donations, as well as larger scale events.

Giving Something Back to My Sisters Place

Vianet's chosen charity for 2022 will be My Sisters Place.

My Sisters Place is an independent specialist 'One Stop Shop' for women aged 16 or over and have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence. Established in 2002 in Middlesbrough, the charity are committed to working in partnership to tackle domestic violence.

Their approach is rooted in an understanding of the gendered nature of violence against women and girls, and recognises the way intersecting factors such as age, ethnicity, sexuality and disability can affect women's experiences and the journey through recovery. Women and children have a right to live free from all forms of violence and abuse, and society has a duty to recognise and defend this right. My Sister's Place takes this responsibility seriously and works with a wide range of partners to generate the best outcomes for women and children.

My Sisters Place Purpose:
  • To deliver accessible, effective, specialist services that are informed and evaluated by service users experiences promoting individual freedom and quality of life.
  • To explore new and innovative ways to address domestic violence issues with a range of partners, and share best practice locally and nationally.
  • To challenge inequality in access to safety, justice, health and wellbeing, and campaign for change to shape future policy and practice.
  • To work with the wider community through education and community involvement to create a cultural shift in a zero tolerance of domestic abuse, and better equip families to protect one another.

For further details, please visit their website.

This doesn't prevent or exclude Vianet from supporting other charities of course, but we hope that it will enable us to have greater awareness about our chosen charity and increase the amount of money we are able to raise for them.

Keep checking back to find out more about our 'Giving Something Back' campaign, and our fundraisers throughout the year.


BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIANET GROUP PLC
05:41aMY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
03/04MY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
02/24Vianet Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 2,895,341 shares, representing 10..
CI
02/15VIANET : Celebrates the Graduation of Apprentices as They Continue to Develop Their Career..
PU
01/12VIANET : Lavazza award Vianet three-year contract on contactless payment, telemetry & data..
PU
01/11Vianet Signs Three-year Services Contract With Lavazza Professional UK
MT
01/07VIANET : Festive Trade Report 2021 – Pubs & Bars Draught Beer Volume Statistics
PU
2021VIANET : Christmas Opening Times
PU
2021Earnings Flash (VNET.L) VIANET GROUP Posts H1 Loss GBX-1.15
MT
2021Earnings Flash (VNET.L) VIANET GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP6.3M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,8 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 2,30 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart VIANET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vianet Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANET GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,87 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James William Dickson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hardwick Foster CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chris Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANET GROUP PLC5.49%33
ACCENTURE PLC-27.24%190 624
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.70%172 752
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.97%113 025
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.80%96 691
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.49%86 269