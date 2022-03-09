My Sisters Place: Our Chosen Charity for 2022

9 March 2022, Why Vianet

Throughout each year, Vianet give something back in a way that has the potential to have a positive impact in the wider community. One of the ways we achieve this is through delivering an annual fundraising campaign to raise funds for a specific charity, so rather than doing one-off fund-raising for multiple charities, we have a more focussed approach to supporting one main charity.

Some of the different means of support our employees and partners offer include fundraising with cake days, Christmas hampers, raffles/prize draws, shoebox appeal, Just Giving donations, as well as larger scale events.

Vianet's chosen charity for 2022 will be My Sisters Place.

My Sisters Place is an independent specialist 'One Stop Shop' for women aged 16 or over and have experienced or are experiencing domestic violence. Established in 2002 in Middlesbrough, the charity are committed to working in partnership to tackle domestic violence.

Their approach is rooted in an understanding of the gendered nature of violence against women and girls, and recognises the way intersecting factors such as age, ethnicity, sexuality and disability can affect women's experiences and the journey through recovery. Women and children have a right to live free from all forms of violence and abuse, and society has a duty to recognise and defend this right. My Sister's Place takes this responsibility seriously and works with a wide range of partners to generate the best outcomes for women and children.

To deliver accessible, effective, specialist services that are informed and evaluated by service users experiences promoting individual freedom and quality of life.

To explore new and innovative ways to address domestic violence issues with a range of partners, and share best practice locally and nationally.

To challenge inequality in access to safety, justice, health and wellbeing, and campaign for change to shape future policy and practice.

To work with the wider community through education and community involvement to create a cultural shift in a zero tolerance of domestic abuse, and better equip families to protect one another.

For further details, please visit their website.

This doesn't prevent or exclude Vianet from supporting other charities of course, but we hope that it will enable us to have greater awareness about our chosen charity and increase the amount of money we are able to raise for them.

Keep checking back to find out more about our 'Giving Something Back' campaign, and our fundraisers throughout the year.



