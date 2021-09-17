SmartInsight: Vianet's New Reporting Suite

17 September 2021, Smart Zones

SmartInsight provides a visual, interactive and simple to use reporting suite, delivering data that is tailored to our customers.

SmartInsight's dashboard and features make it quick and easy for you to access the insight you need with concise reporting, giving you the tools to drive efficiency and high-level decision making throughout your business.

CAPABILITIES

SmartInsight gives you greater transparency of your business allowing you to access the data you need through concise reporting. Utilising the dashboard and reports you are able to drive efficiency and high-level decision making throughout your business.

INTERACTIVE REPORTING STRATEGIC INSIGHT DATA INTERROGATION YOUR REPORTING SUITE MARKET INSIGHT Dashboards and enriched reports provide you with a strategic overview of your estate Explore your estate and site performance data in detail, powering your business to make fast confident decisions Take control of your data with the ability to drill down to various levels of granularity across your estate, for example by sales by hour, day, month, or product Everything in one place, holistic reports suite in a single portal, accessible on laptop, tablet, and mobile phone Compare your performance against the market, integrating additional datasets from our key market data partner

THE BENEFITS The Smart Insight dashboard and enriched reports provide you with a strategic overview of your estate allowing you to take control of your data. This reporting suite will help you to achieve even greater levels of insight and operational efficiency, allowing you to make confident decisions. SELF-SERVICE PROACTIVE MEASURE DATA SUPPORT User friendly, multi layered reporting. Mobile ready giving you the flexibility to access key data wherever and whenever you need Insight at your fingertips proactively targeting sites that need your attention Track, measure and protect your return on investment Our specialist support teams are on hand to support your business needs

Keep checking back for more updates and information!



BACK TO NEWS