Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vianet Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIANET : SET OUT TO ‘SMASH THE STIGMA' ON THEIR YORKSHIRE 3 PEAKS HOPEWALK 2021

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VIANET SET OUT TO 'SMASH THE STIGMA' ON THEIR YORKSHIRE 3 PEAKS HOPEWALK 2021

10 September 2021, Events

As part of Vianet's aim to 'Give Something Back', we are taking part in various fundraising activities for our chosen charity, PAPYRUS.

PAPYRUS is a young person suicide prevention charity which exist to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by shattering the stigma around suicide and equipping young people and their communities with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

A team of Vianet employees have put themselves to the test by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge as our HOPEWALK for 2021. By taking on the Three Peaks Challenge we aimed to smash the stigma and get conversation around suicide awareness started. Our challenge took place on Saturday 4th September 2021, just ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on the 10th September.

Our team consisted of 12 employees from across our organisation. Our volunteers tackled the peaks of Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, a total of 24 miles and 1585m of ascent in under 12 hours.

In preparation, our volunteers began training for the challenge a few months ago, taking on both local beauty spots, as well as the Yorkshire peaks themselves. Our target was to raise £5,000 through our Just Giving page but the team absolutely smashed the target raising a massive £7,196. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has sponsored the team and contributed to a fantastic cause - your donations kept us going!

Commercial Co-Ordinator, Jo Welsh suffered some nasty blisters, but amazingly powered through the final peak and distance with the loan of some trainers, spare socks and the help of her teammates, arriving at the finish line with a smile - a true warrior! Commercial Director, Mark Parry also suffered a knee injury 4 miles from the finish line, needing the loan of Neil Burtons hiking poles to get him through the last leg of Ingleborough. All in all, we are incredibly proud of the strength, courage, and team spirit of our employees at Vianet.

Special thanks to our amazing support team of 5 on the day, who met the team at check in points offering sandwiches and food to refuel as well as cups of tea, first aid and moral support.

The challenge was a tough one but all 12 of our team passed the finish line ahead of the 12-hour timescale - an incredible effort and deserving of a pint at our finish point, the Golden Lion pub! The whole team had a great sense of camaraderie and great banter to keep each other going through the day.

Vianet employee, Nic Arnell also took on a fundraiser of her own for PAPYRUS on the same weekend, with the challenge of climbing Roseberry Topping with her daughter and raising another £120 to add to the pot. Their was also a Bake Sale to refuel in the Vianet office on 7th September the organisers, bakers and consumers raised an additional £200+ for the charity.

To find out more about our chosen charity, please visit PAPYRUS website here.


BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIANET GROUP PLC
07:02aVIANET : SET OUT TO ‘SMASH THE STIGMA' ON THEIR YORKSHIRE 3 PEAKS HOPEWALK..
PU
08/24VIANET : Apprenticeship success as Vianet showcase commitment to people developm..
PU
08/19VIANET : Future proofing your vending potential with SmartVend
PU
08/17VIANET : are growing with lots of exciting job opportunities to bring in new tal..
PU
08/10VIANET : Takes on the yorkshire three peaks challenge in aid of papyrus
PU
07/14VIANET : First physical event in over 18 months at nivo's business expo and netw..
PU
07/13VIANET : EURO 2020 Pubs & Bars Draught Beer Round Up
PU
07/13FTSE 100 Closed Slightly Lower, With UK Banks Reversing Early Optimism
DJ
07/13Sterling Investors Torn Between Optimism And Virus Concerns
DJ
07/13London Shares Gain as Mining, Oil, Banking Stocks Rise
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,8 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net Debt 2022 2,30 M 3,19 M 3,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 46,5 M 46,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart VIANET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vianet Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANET GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,16 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James William Dickson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hardwick Foster CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chris Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANET GROUP PLC85.60%46
ACCENTURE PLC30.58%216 304
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.44%190 598
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.16%123 459
INFOSYS LIMITED34.70%97 514
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.71%96 279