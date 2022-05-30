Log in
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 05:47:44 am EDT
83.25 GBX   +1.52%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vianet : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Compass Group

05/30/2022 | 06:59am EDT
A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Compass Group

30 May 2022, Why Vianet

Compass Group are the largest contract foodservice company in the world, predominantly focus on Catering, Cleaning and Vending with some facilities management services.

In 2018, Vianet successfully won the preferred supplier status across Compass UK & Ireland to provide a volume of 5000 contactless readers over 5 years.

Find out more by clicking the image below to read our strategic partnership with Compass Group in further detail.

[Link]

If you'd like to find out more about how our products and services can transform your vending business performance, please check out our Vending Solutions.


BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 10:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13,1 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
Net Debt 2022 2,30 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 74,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,7 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart VIANET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vianet Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANET GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,82
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James William Dickson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hardwick Foster CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chris Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANET GROUP PLC0.00%30
ACCENTURE PLC-26.63%192 649
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.76%153 831
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.20%125 264
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.89%93 851
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.59%79 002