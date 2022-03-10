Vianet : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending

A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending
10 March 2022, Why Vianet
Go Vending are a vending machine supplier for the drinks and snacks sector based in Scotland.
(Go Vending's vending machines in-situ with Vianet's SmartContact installed)
Vianet's contactless payment, telemetry, and data insight solution has driven both an increase in sales and a measurable reduction in cost for Go Vending. They continue to receive a positive experience and invaluable service as a Vianet customer.
Disclaimer
Vianet Group plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.