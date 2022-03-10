Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vianet Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 03:00:00 am
87 GBX    --.--%
07:13aVIANET : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending
PU
03/09MY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
03/04MY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vianet : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending

10 March 2022, Why Vianet

Go Vending are a vending machine supplier for the drinks and snacks sector based in Scotland.

(Go Vending's vending machines in-situ with Vianet's SmartContact installed)

Vianet's contactless payment, telemetry, and data insight solution has driven both an increase in sales and a measurable reduction in cost for Go Vending. They continue to receive a positive experience and invaluable service as a Vianet customer.

Find out more by clicking the image below to read our strategic partnership with Go Vending in further detail.

[Link]

If you'd like to find out more about how our products and services can transform your vending business performance, please check out our Vending Solutions.


BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIANET GROUP PLC
07:13aVIANET : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending
PU
03/09MY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
03/04MY SISTERS PLACE : Our Chosen Charity for 2022
PU
02/24Vianet Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 2,895,341 shares, representing 10..
CI
02/15VIANET : Celebrates the Graduation of Apprentices as They Continue to Develop Their Career..
PU
01/12VIANET : Lavazza award Vianet three-year contract on contactless payment, telemetry & data..
PU
01/11Vianet Signs Three-year Services Contract With Lavazza Professional UK
MT
01/07VIANET : Festive Trade Report 2021 – Pubs & Bars Draught Beer Volume Statistics
PU
2021VIANET : Christmas Opening Times
PU
2021Earnings Flash (VNET.L) VIANET GROUP Posts H1 Loss GBX-1.15
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2022 0,30 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 2,30 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 87,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart VIANET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vianet Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANET GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,87 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James William Dickson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hardwick Foster CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chris Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANET GROUP PLC6.10%33
ACCENTURE PLC-25.36%195 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.83%175 990
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.57%113 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.94%99 547
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.71%88 083