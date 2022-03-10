Vianet : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Go Vending

10 March 2022, Why Vianet

Go Vending are a vending machine supplier for the drinks and snacks sector based in Scotland.

(Go Vending's vending machines in-situ with Vianet's SmartContact installed)

Vianet's contactless payment, telemetry, and data insight solution has driven both an increase in sales and a measurable reduction in cost for Go Vending. They continue to receive a positive experience and invaluable service as a Vianet customer.

