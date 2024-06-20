CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS
YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
GROUP PLC
Vianet Group plc
i
Vianet Group plc
WHO ARE WE
Vianet Group plc is a leading international Business to Business ("b2b") provider of internet enabled, cloud based, telemetric services to the hospitality, unattended retail vending, and remote asset management sectors where we provide data services, actionable management information, and business insight. Combining data from our customers' assets with our smart, cloud-based, Internet of Things ('IoT') solutions, we deliver critical insight and analysis that drives superior operational performance.
With over 350 customers and a combination of near 50,000 venues and unattended retail machines across the UK, Europe, and the US, Vianet's experience and knowledge form a powerful market-leading proprietary technology and insight capability.
We connect customers to their assets via single or multiple IoT smart devices which interface to the asset, collecting the relevant data. The machine data is sent to our cloud-hosted IoT platform, where it is processed.
Vianet currently operates in two core business verticals. Our Smart Machines solution is designed for the unattended coffee, snack and soft drink vending machine market, as well as emerging markets such as petrol forecourts, and our Smart Zones solution is designed for the hospitality venues, both connecting customers to their assets and delivering powerful insights and analytics in real-time.
The Group's Smart Zones division provides unparalleled product quality and waste management, business intelligence and stock management services to the drinks retailing industry.
Our Smart Machines division provides innovative real time monitoring, software management applications, business intelligence and data insights for unattended vending machines that significantly improve operational efficiency, stock control, sales, and cash flow, whilst also reducing our customers' carbon footprint. Smart Machines is one of the largest b2b connected solutions providers in Europe with established long-term relationships with major industry players and growing recurring revenues.
By connecting customers to their assets, we gather data from which insight and analytics support improves decision-making and enables our end-to- end contactless payment solution. The outcome for our clients is increased sales and asset utilisation, reduced operating costs and improved operational performance, with more informed customer decision- making.
We achieve this by;
- Increasing utilisation and significantly reducing servicing costs by identifying asset performance opportunities;
- Maximising asset uptime and sales by providing alerts on fault conditions and product availability;
- Providing seamless touchless payment solutions, reducing customer dependency, on 'dirty' cash, and providing the contactless payment solutions that consumers increasingly desire;
- Improving cash flow management and resource planning by tracking real-time sales performance and enabling more frequent invoicing; and
- Defining potential new procedures, revenue streams, and automation services and incorporating these into the customers' existing processes.
- Real time capture and processing of machine data from the installation base allows customers to significantly improve the efficiency of re- stocking and maintenance operations providing substantial cost and sales benefits whilst also reducing our customers' carbon footprint.
In both divisions, the data collected is structured and rendered through an advanced web portal and mobile applications to provide the analytics and insight that support better business decision making to improve our customers' asset utilisation and profitability.
Whilst our technologies were developed for unattended retailing and hospitality, the flexibility and functionality of our smart devices offer multiple applications and can be connected to practically any machine with a data output. The device used in our Smart Machines division is the same used to connect our contactless payment solution and communicate payment terms to our cloud-based payment services providers. Ongoing successful asset management and contactless payment field trials and conversion have been completed in other verticals such as Fuel Forecourts, fast casual restaurant chains, and environmental services.
As a business, we are passionate about developing innovative solutions and employing talented people focused on transforming business performance.
Our ambitions are underpinned by driving our financial performance through long-term contracts typically with recurring high cash margins and scalable annuity revenue streams that facilitate ongoing product development.
Vianet Group plc
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
TURNOVER PERFORMANCE
TURNOVER (£'000)
16000
14,115
15,176
14000
13,215
12000
10000
8,369
8000
6000
4000
2000
0
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
OPERATIONAL CASH GENERATION
PRE WORKING CAPITAL
CASH GENERATION PRE WC (£'000)
5000
4,448(c)
4000
3,929
3000
2,739
2000
1000
0
(341)
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
-1000
NET DEBT OF £1.52 MILLION(b)
NET DEBT (£'000)
0
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
-500
-1000
-1500
(1,515)
-2000
-2500
-3000
(2,661)
(2,999)
-3500
(3,373)
RECURRING REVENUE
NEW CONNECTIONS
85%
9,160
(2023: 89%)
(2023: 6,813)
£3.47 MILLION ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT(a)
OPERATING PROFIT (£'000)
4000
3500
3,105
3,469
3000
2500
2,363
2000
1500
1000
500
0
-500
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
-1000
(687)
OPERATIONAL CASH GENERATION
POST WORKING CAPITAL
CASH GENERATION POST WC (£'000)
4000
3,670
3500
3000
2500
2,397
2000
2,037
1500
1000
1,052
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
EBITDA PRE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS
AND SHARE BASED PAYMENTS
EBITDA PRE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AND SHARE BASED PAYMENTS
(£'000)
4500
4,012
4000
3,624
3500
3000
2,693
2500
2000
1500
1000
500
0
(123)
-500
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
Mar-24
BASIC EPS
DIVIDENDS
2.72p
0.75p
(2023: 0.56p)
(2023: 0.5p)
Note:
- Adjusted operating profit is profit before exceptional costs, amortisation, interest and share-based payments
- Net debt includes a RCF
- Includes one off tax rebate accrued £0.92m, received May 23
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Smart Machines unattended retail division
- Adjusted operating profit increased 22.2% to £2.46m (FY2023: £2.01m).
- Added 8,900 new connected machines (FY2023: 6,554) despite sector distraction of planning related to the UK-wide 3G switch-off.
- Key long-term contract wins and renewals with Baxter Storey, The Vending People, Compass, and both Rontec and Wilcomatic in the fuel forecourt market.
Smart Zones hospitality division
- Acquisition of trade and assets of US-based Beverage Metrics Inc (BMI)
- Revenue increased 5.5% to £8.62m (FY2023: £8.16m) with operating profit up 3.9% to £3.94m (FY2023: £3.79m) despite absorbing c £0.5m of post-acquisition cost associated with BMI.
- Net installation base solid at c 9,640 (FY2023: 9,758) as ongoing investment and a pipeline of new installations offset a slowing rate of hospitality sector closures.
- We had several contract extensions, including Stonegate, and post-year-end contract renewals, including Heineken.
VENUES & MACHINES -TOTAL
Mar-24
9,638
36,093
Mar-23
9,758
33,900
0
5,000
10,000
15,000
20,000
25,000
30,000
35,000
40,000
45,000
50,000
Smart Zones
Smart Machines
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
James Dickson
Chairman
Introduction
I am delighted to report that the Group has continued to build positive sales and commercial momentum in FY2024. We are exceptionally well placed to capitalise on the opportunities in the UK and USA hospitality markets, unattended retail in the UK and Europe, and the adjacent fuel forecourt market.
Sales grew c.8% to £15.2m (FY2023: £14.1m), delivering an adjusted operating profit of £3.47m (FY2023 £3.11m), representing c.12% year-on-year growth. We have maintained a rigorous drive to grow the top line and maximise the business's profitability, enabling progressive dividend payments. This is a testament to the team's hard work.
Progress from the unattended retail and hospitality divisions has been particularly strong, marked by key initiatives bringing in new customers, strengthening existing relationships and expanding our service offering. The initial delay in customers adapting to the 3G network switch-off was more than offset as demand rebounded in Q4. The sharp acceleration in 4G LTE systems upgrades, preventing connectivity issues on payment devices, has resulted in numerous new contracts, enhancing our installation pipeline well into FY2025.
In addition, recent contract wins illustrate the successful expansion of our business into new industry verticals and our ability to react swiftly to a changing dynamic. We are building on these opportunities with key players in the manufacturing and retail sectors of the forecourt industry.
Strategic Developments
Vianet has made significant strategic developments in the past year. One of the key highlights is the acquisition and subsequent integration of Beverage Metrics Inc. in May 2023. This has allowed Vianet to accelerate its product roadmap in the hospitality sector by 18 months and expand its presence in the US market. Through the integration of Beverage Metrics' comprehensive inventory platform and Vianet's draught beer management solution, the Company has created a compelling beverage management and inventory offering. Together with the recent product integration with Fintech we are providing customers with a complete procure and pay solution.
Pilot testing of the integrated solution with leading brands in the US has yielded encouraging results. This success has reinforced the potential for Vianet to increase its installation footprint in the US and UK throughout FY2025 and beyond.
Our focus on customer engagement has received positive feedback, demonstrating our commitment to Vianet Americas. We have recently showcased the solution, sharing a stand with Fintech at the National Restaurant Association show in Chicago in May. The integrated offering was well received, providing valuable exposure and generating promising sales leads. Vianet has also renewed and won several contracts in the UK for the Beverage Metrics beer module, establishing a solid foundation for revenue growth in FY2025.
Furthermore, Vianet completed its refinancing and transitioned to HSBC in August 2023. This has resulted in lower finance costs, reflecting the strength of the business and its ability to secure favourable financial arrangements.
These strategic developments have positioned the Company for continued growth and success in the hospitality sector, both in the US and the UK.
Dividend
The high levels of customer engagement and commercial momentum provide confidence that the Group will benefit from solid revenue growth and high levels of cash generation in FY2025.
Despite uncertainties over inflationary and interest rate pressures, the new HSBC facility offers flexibility to support ongoing investment in the business. The Board recognises the significance of dividends for
5
shareholders and supports a progressive dividend policy, including the reinstatement of an interim dividend at the earliest opportunity. For the full-year dividend, the Board proposes 0.75p per share, payable on 2 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 21 June 2024.
Board and Staff
The Board has agreed that I shall remain as acting CEO to build on the success of FY2024, maintain our strong sales momentum, and develop our strategic options. I am committed to realising significant growth in shareholder value.
The Board regularly evaluates its composition and effectiveness to ensure a balanced mix of experience and independence, supporting our business and growth ambitions. The operational structure of the Group continues to evolve, and I am pleased to report further development of the management team. They are highly motivated and focused on delivery, providing a strong succession pathway.
Our exceptional people consistently demonstrate enthusiasm, commitment, and openness, underpinning the Group's excellent reputation among customers, suppliers, and stakeholders.
I take considerable pride and am incredibly grateful for the unwavering commitment of our executive team, employees, and Board members in continuing to drive the Group's success.
Conclusion and Outlook
FY2024 saw increased sales, profit, cash generation
- a reduction in net debt. However, what really stands out is the excellent customer engagement and momentum generated by our innovative solutions, partnerships, and commercial initiatives. This provides a platform for the Company's future growth.
We empower customers to transform their business performance, fostering deeper relationships and creating substantial sales opportunities. We enable customers to do more with less to unlock excellent returns on their investment.
The Group is on track to deliver strong earnings growth across both divisions and maximise the opportunities in adjacent new verticals through FY2025 and beyond.
- Smart Machines leads the industry with its comprehensive product suite, strengthened by new SmartVend releases. We have a robust pipeline of opportunities for telemetry, contactless sales and data management. This is based on the strength of our commercial proposition, footprint extension in existing long- term contracts with blue-chip customers, and a strong presence in UK and European markets, where further contract wins reinforce our progress.
- The partnership with Suresite Group Ltd has bolstered our position in the fast-growing 'unattended' contactless payments sector. Combining our hardware and end-to-end solution with Suresite's market-leading acquiring services is unique. We can now offer a competitive, user-friendly, and highly secure payments solution that future-proofs any unattended or automated retail business. It caters to various applications, from charging points and unmanned car washes to air and vacuum stations.
- Our proactive approach to the MNO 3G switch- off and transition to 4G LTE will continue to pay dividends. Customers are upgrading to new, predominantly 5-year contracts to achieve full estate connectivity with the resulting productivity and sales gains.
- The integration and successful launch of Beverage Metrics has boosted our UK hospitality growth and is a significant step forward in developing a profitable footprint in the USA. There is a growing pipeline of new installations in the UK, and our US operations are on track to deliver good sales traction as it moves towards breakeven through FY2025.
- Our investments in technology and commercial activity have attracted strong interest from the unattended retail and fuel forecourt sectors, and further breakthroughs are expected in FY2025. Investment in cloud infrastructure and mobile technology will drive revenues in both Smart Machines and Smart Zones. This will enable scalability, flexibility, and speed, which are crucial for supporting rapid growth in existing and new verticals.
Chairman's Statement (continued)
The Company maintains a strong contracted recurring revenue, which is higher quality subscription rather than transaction-based and expects to generate solid operating cash flow. The Board remains confident in the Group's long-term growth strategy to achieve earnings growth and expand future strategic options. While cash management is a priority, the Board's primary focus is on driving sales growth and seizing exciting growth opportunities.
James Dickson
Chairman
20 June 2024
7
