WHO ARE WE

Vianet Group plc is a leading international Business to Business ("b2b") provider of internet enabled, cloud based, telemetric services to the hospitality, unattended retail vending, and remote asset management sectors where we provide data services, actionable management information, and business insight. Combining data from our customers' assets with our smart, cloud-based, Internet of Things ('IoT') solutions, we deliver critical insight and analysis that drives superior operational performance.

With over 350 customers and a combination of near 50,000 venues and unattended retail machines across the UK, Europe, and the US, Vianet's experience and knowledge form a powerful market-leading proprietary technology and insight capability.

We connect customers to their assets via single or multiple IoT smart devices which interface to the asset, collecting the relevant data. The machine data is sent to our cloud-hosted IoT platform, where it is processed.

Vianet currently operates in two core business verticals. Our Smart Machines solution is designed for the unattended coffee, snack and soft drink vending machine market, as well as emerging markets such as petrol forecourts, and our Smart Zones solution is designed for the hospitality venues, both connecting customers to their assets and delivering powerful insights and analytics in real-time.

The Group's Smart Zones division provides unparalleled product quality and waste management, business intelligence and stock management services to the drinks retailing industry.

Our Smart Machines division provides innovative real time monitoring, software management applications, business intelligence and data insights for unattended vending machines that significantly improve operational efficiency, stock control, sales, and cash flow, whilst also reducing our customers' carbon footprint. Smart Machines is one of the largest b2b connected solutions providers in Europe with established long-term relationships with major industry players and growing recurring revenues.

By connecting customers to their assets, we gather data from which insight and analytics support improves decision-making and enables our end-to- end contactless payment solution. The outcome for our clients is increased sales and asset utilisation, reduced operating costs and improved operational performance, with more informed customer decision- making.