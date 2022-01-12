Log in
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
Vianet : Lavazza award Vianet three-year contract on contactless payment, telemetry & data services across their unattended retail estate

01/12/2022 | 12:36pm EST
Lavazza award Vianet three-year contract on contactless payment, telemetry & data services across their unattended retail estate

12 January 2022, Contactless Payment

Contract Announcement

Vianet Group plc (AIM: VNET), theinternational provider of internet-enabled, cloud-based, telemetric and data services to the hospitality, unattended retail vending, and remote asset management sectors, is pleased to announce a significant new contract for its fast-growing Smart Machines Division.

Following a rigorous tender process, Lavazza Professional UK Limited has awarded Vianet a three-year contract to provide contactless payment, telemetry, and data services across their unattended retail estate. Vianet's leading end-to-end solution, including real-time monitoring, business intelligence, and contactless payment, will allow Lavazza Professional UK to maximise operational efficiency, stock control, and cash flow whilst reducing the estate's carbon footprint.

Whilst not having a material impact on the current financial year, this is a financially significant new three-year contract for Vianet. It includes a commitment to provide Vianet's services to 3,000 units in Lavazza Professional UK's managed estate and gives Vianet preferred supplier access to a further 10,000 machines in Lavazza Professional UK's direct estate providing coffee solutions to vending operators and end-users.

Commenting on the contract announcement, James Dickson, Chair and CEO said:

"I'm delighted that we have secured this long-term contract with Lavazza Professional UK, who, following a rigorous process, clearly understand the significant brand and financial benefit to be derived from rolling out SmartVend, our leading end to end solution.

"Over the past 18 months, we have made significant investments in our product and people, laying a strong foundation to address our exciting growth opportunities, which has resulted in a strong sales pipeline for the division."

Commenting on the contract announcement, David Harrison, National Sales Director, Lavazza Professional UK, said:

"Delivering a quality coffee solution efficiently is vital to our growth plans, and I'm really pleased that we have chosen to partner with Vianet, who have the product, people and culture to support our growth initiatives."


Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
