Vianet partners with Vendekin for new mobile payment answer

Vianet Group PLC - Stockton-on-Tees, England-based provider of retail sales and volume monitoring systems - Partners with vending machine supplier Vendekin Technologies Ltd to introduce a mobile checkout experience for unattended retail in the UK. Says it also has plans for expansion into other parts of Europe over time. Vianet notes that the new mobile payment solution will transform the customer experience and drive growth for operators.

Chief Executive Officer James Dickson says: "We are delighted to be partnering with Vendekin Technologies to offer our customers an innovative mobile payment solution that is quick, secure, and convenient. This partnership will strengthen our growing presence in the unattended retail industry by allowing us to expand our offerings and provide our customers with the latest technology."

Vendekin's patented technology provides a secure and reliable QR code-based mobile payment solution for unattended retail.

Current stock price: 74.90 pence each, up 3.3% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.