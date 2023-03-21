Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vianet Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNET   GB00B13YVN56

VIANET GROUP PLC

(VNET)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:41:26 2023-03-21 am EDT
74.90 GBX   +3.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vianet partners with Vendekin for new mobile payment answer

03/21/2023 | 10:56am EDT
Vianet Group PLC - Stockton-on-Tees, England-based provider of retail sales and volume monitoring systems - Partners with vending machine supplier Vendekin Technologies Ltd to introduce a mobile checkout experience for unattended retail in the UK. Says it also has plans for expansion into other parts of Europe over time. Vianet notes that the new mobile payment solution will transform the customer experience and drive growth for operators.

Chief Executive Officer James Dickson says: "We are delighted to be partnering with Vendekin Technologies to offer our customers an innovative mobile payment solution that is quick, secure, and convenient. This partnership will strengthen our growing presence in the unattended retail industry by allowing us to expand our offerings and provide our customers with the latest technology."

Vendekin's patented technology provides a secure and reliable QR code-based mobile payment solution for unattended retail.

Current stock price: 74.90 pence each, up 3.3% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 15,9 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2023 0,47 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2023 2,75 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,1x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 20,9 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart VIANET GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vianet Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANET GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,50 GBX
Average target price 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James William Dickson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Hardwick Foster CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Craig Brocklehurst Chief Operating Officer
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Stella Panu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANET GROUP PLC5.84%26
ACCENTURE PLC-5.36%159 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.48%139 246
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.61%114 241
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.62%89 446
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.93%70 500
