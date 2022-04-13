Log in
04/13 03:00:25 am EDT
10:15aVIANET : score shortlist hat-trick with Tees Tech Awards 2022
PU
04/01VIANET : to exhibit at this years The NAMA Show in Chicago
PU
03/31VIANET : A Closer Look at Vianet's Strategic Partnership with Venta SVS Ltd
PU
Vianet : score shortlist hat-trick with Tees Tech Awards 2022

04/13/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Vianet score shortlist hat-trick with Tees Tech Awards 2022

13 April 2022, Why Vianet

Vianet have been shortlisted as a finalist for this year's Tees Tech Awards under three award categories - 'Company of the Year', 'Digital Innovation', and 'Best Digital Project'. Vianet are the only company amongst the finalists that have been shortlisted for 3 awards.

The Tees Tech Awards is a Tees Business event in association with DigitalCity and Middlesbrough Digital, and the award ceremony itself is due to take place at Hardwick Hall Hotel on Thursday, April 28. The awards recognise and celebrate the organisations and individuals thriving within the Tees region's fast-growing digital sector together with the local companies driving their business through digital transformation.

Nearly 90 entries and nominations came in for the awards across the 11 categories, with sponsors now announcing their choices for the final three for each award.

Vianet have seen a strong recovery coming out of the global pandemic as hospitality and pubs reopen, together with good growth in both new business and contactless payment solution sales in their unattended retail division. Innovative and ever-growing, Vianet have evolved and shown strong potential throughout their 27 years as a technology business on Teesside.

Company of the Year

Vianet's aim is to be the recognised leader in delivering unparalleled insight and actionable information that is game-changing for customers in their chosen sectors. As well as this, Vianet pride themselves on being a people business, creating opportunities for growth and development for their employees as well as their customers.

With over 140 employees, Vianet has over 300 customers across their technology estate, including several global blue-chip clients such as Lavazza, Greene King, Compass Group, Atalian Servest, Coca-Cola, and many more. With more than 250,000 devices connected to Vianet's platform, along with years of experience and knowledge, form a powerful technology and insight capability that few can match.

Digital Innovation

Vianet are an Internet of Things company whose software platforms and solutions specialise in delivering innovative data insight, remote asset management and contactless payment for the hospitality, vending machine, unattended retail, food service and fuel sectors. With products such as their SmartInsight reporting suite, and SmartVend insight portal, Vianet deliver unique and meaningful data to customers, including blue-chip companies, allowing them to make informed operational decisions to drive profits, increase sales and create efficiencies.

Best Digital Project

With the vending industry going through a period of change, Vianet's SmartVend data insight platform, combined with its contactless payment and telemetry solutions, offers the industry's only cloud-based IOT "end-to-end" solution for the vending, coffee and unattended retail markets.

Built around an easy, intuitive dashboard, SmartVend gives vending operators the ability to view their machine data anytime, anywhere.

The software is proving a big hit. For example, Compass Group - the world's largest foodservice company - has identified a 45 per cent increase in average monthly sales as a result of installing contactless payment and being able to review its sales data remotely within the SmartVend portal.

Vianet would like to wish all their fellow finalists the best of luck at this year's Tees Tech Awards.

Keep checking back for updates on our progress.


Disclaimer

Vianet Group plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
