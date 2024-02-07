(Alliance News) - Vianini Spa reported Wednesday that GL Investimenti Srl of director Lupo Rattazzi has sold 2.2 million ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR0.8450, for a total consideration of EUR1.8 million.

Vianini's stock closed Wednesday down 2.4 percent at EUR0.83 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

