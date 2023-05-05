Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Vianini S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIA   IT0003127898

VIANINI S.P.A.

(VIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-05 am EDT
1.300 EUR    0.00%
01:42pVianini, Energia exercises option right on land in Aprilia
AN
04/18Vianini renewed its board of directors
AN
03/29Vianini S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Vianini, Energia exercises option right on land in Aprilia

05/05/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Vianini Spa on Friday announced that Energia Spa has exercised its option right to purchase full and exclusive ownership of the land owned by Vianini located in the municipality of Aprilia in Lazio at a price of EUR800,000, which is the difference between the value of the land -- or EUR2.4 million -- and the amount paid for the establishment of the surface right.

Vianini on Friday closed flat at EUR1.30 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 9,08 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2022 3,41 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,84x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 39,1 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
EV / Sales 2022 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 18,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena de Simone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lupo Rattazzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Luigi Rossetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Sgubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Longo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANINI S.P.A.30.00%43
HOLCIM LTD23.43%39 227
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-10.81%19 664
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED5.01%10 792
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-1.17%10 555
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC28.30%9 982
