Vianini, Energia exercises option right on land in Aprilia

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Vianini Spa on Friday announced that Energia Spa has exercised its option right to purchase full and exclusive ownership of the land owned by Vianini located in the municipality of Aprilia in Lazio at a price of EUR800,000, which is the difference between the value of the land -- or EUR2.4 million -- and the amount paid for the establishment of the surface right.

Vianini on Friday closed flat at EUR1.30 per share

