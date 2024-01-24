(Alliance News) - Vianini Spa announced Wednesday that the capital increase resolved on Dec. 11 has been completed with the full subscription of the company's 75.2 million newly issued ordinary shares worth EUR60 million.

During the period, 27 million option rights were exercised and, as a result, 67.4 million new shares were subscribed for, accounting for 89.67% of the total new shares offered for a total amount of EUR53.8 million.

In view of the completion of the aucap, the company's share capital amounts to EUR35.1 million and is divided into 105.4 million Vianini ordinary shares with no indication of par value.

Vianini trades in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR0.81 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.