Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Vianini S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIA   IT0003127898

VIANINI S.P.A.

(VIA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:44 2023-03-09 am EST
1.100 EUR    0.00%
01:24aVianini, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022; there's dividend
AN
2022Vianini S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022VIANINI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vianini, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022; there's dividend

03/10/2023 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Vianini Spa on Thursday evening reviewed and approved the draft financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022. The group's profit for the year was EUR3.4 million from EUR4.4 million in the previous year. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.06 per share.

The company reported a net loss from financial operations of EUR4.2 million from a net loss of EUR3.9 million in the same period last year.

Operating income amounted to EUR14.3 million, up from EUR8.5 million in the previous year.

Ebitda stood at EUR10 million from EUR2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. Real estate contributed EUR6.1 million to this result from EUR4.1 million in the previous year.

Net financial debt as of December 31 amounted to EUR162.7 million from EUR166.6 million as of December 31, 2021, of which EUR150 million related to the financial requirements inherent in the Domus Group business. The decrease is attributable to the collection of the consideration from the transfer of surface rights on some land owned by Vianini and collections related to the sale of some properties.

Looking to the future, "The company will continue activities aimed at divesting its non-strategic assets, as well as consolidating its customer portfolio in order to increase its volumes."

Vianini Thursday closed flat at EUR1.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about VIANINI S.P.A.
01:24aVianini, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022; there's dividend
AN
2022Vianini S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022VIANINI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Vianini S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Vianini S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021VIANINI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Vianini S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Vianini S P A : Relazione finanziaria semestrale 30 giugno 2020
PU
2019VIANINI SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018VIANINI SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,25 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net income 2021 4,36 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net Debt 2021 167 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,80x
Yield 2021 5,31%
Capitalization 33,1 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart VIANINI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Vianini S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elena de Simone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lupo Rattazzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Luigi Rossetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Sgubin Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Longo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANINI S.P.A.10.00%35
HOLCIM LTD24.14%37 229
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED7.51%22 230
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD10.33%11 911
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED11.70%11 457
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 443