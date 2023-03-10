Vianini, profit falls but revenue rises in 2022; there's dividend

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Vianini Spa on Thursday evening reviewed and approved the draft financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022. The group's profit for the year was EUR3.4 million from EUR4.4 million in the previous year. The board also proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.06 per share.

The company reported a net loss from financial operations of EUR4.2 million from a net loss of EUR3.9 million in the same period last year.

Operating income amounted to EUR14.3 million, up from EUR8.5 million in the previous year.

Ebitda stood at EUR10 million from EUR2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2021. Real estate contributed EUR6.1 million to this result from EUR4.1 million in the previous year.

Net financial debt as of December 31 amounted to EUR162.7 million from EUR166.6 million as of December 31, 2021, of which EUR150 million related to the financial requirements inherent in the Domus Group business. The decrease is attributable to the collection of the consideration from the transfer of surface rights on some land owned by Vianini and collections related to the sale of some properties.

Looking to the future, "The company will continue activities aimed at divesting its non-strategic assets, as well as consolidating its customer portfolio in order to increase its volumes."

Vianini Thursday closed flat at EUR1.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.