Viant Announces Strategic Alliance With Commerce Signals

Integration furthers company’s goal to provide actionable analytics for clients

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced a new partnership with Commerce Signals, a Verisk Financial business and leader in payment-based insights and ad effectiveness solutions. This strategic alliance is a key driver for Viant, as the company continues to bolster its holistic measurement solutions, delivering clients true return-on-ad-spend (ROAS).

“Measurement has been and will continue to be a key focus for Viant, and Commerce Signals’ expertise in consumer credit and debit card transactional data is an important component in elevating our existing solutions,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP, Business Development, Viant. “Actionable metrics including incremental return on ad spend and lift in buyer penetration provide key insights that ultimately drive customer success.”

Commerce Signals enables marketers access to the largest source of consumer payments behavior data to improve marketing outcomes. In campaign measurement, Commerce Signals matches ad impressions to card spending and then shares back the aggregate spending for groups of consumers, across all addressable platforms, such as CTV and OTT. Ultimately, if impressions can be tracked to an individual or household, Commerce Signals can measure their incremental sales impact.

“We are delighted to be working with Viant to combine our companies’ capabilities to help agencies and brand marketers maximize their ROAS,” said Andy Mantis, President, Commerce Signals. “By connecting advertising impressions to omnichannel card spend data, increasing sales impact will be an attainable goal for clients.”

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Commerce Signals

Commerce Signals, a Verisk Financial business, is a leading source of credit and debit card data for marketers. With a permissioned and anonymized view of consumer spending behavior, Commerce Signals' customer insights, transaction-based audiences and campaign measurement help eliminate waste and boost marketing ROI. The unmatched scale and accuracy of Commerce Signals data make its solutions popular with large retailers and adtech companies as well as leading economists and consultancies.

