Driving deeper digital supply path transparency with an end-to-end media decarbonization solution

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading advertising technology company, today announced a strategic integration with the carbon intelligence platform Cedara. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive carbon measurement capabilities for advertisers as well as for Viant’s own corporate emissions. This integration marks the latest advancement for Viant’s flagship sustainability program, Adtricity, enabling advertisers to drive improved carbon efficiency through Viant’s platform.

“On the heels of Cannes Lions, where the industry came together around building a more sustainable future for digital advertising, Viant is continuing the momentum by announcing a new integration with Cedara to drive a comprehensive and transparent approach to carbon measurement further accelerating the shift to a new sustainable economy,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant Technology. “At Viant, we believe what gets measured gets done. In that spirit, Viant and Cedara are joining forces to create an end-to-end pathway to track and ultimately reduce carbon emissions in digital advertising.”

Viant’s integration with Cedara will help advertisers to easily measure the emissions of their media investments, utilizing the GARM framework, provide turnkey corporate emissions reporting and support both Viant and its clients’ net zero ambitions. Cedara’s media sustainability solutions follow the latest industry-standard measurement frameworks, so advertisers can be confident in the transparency and accuracy of the measurement and reporting.

“Cedara is proud to partner with Viant, our first DSP integration squarely focused on the buy-side of digital advertising integrating with our platform,” said Eric Shih, Chief Operating Officer at Cedara. “As we’re both members of the industry coalition Ad Net Zero, we’re proud to collaborate with Viant, who shares our vision of sustainability both for its company and its customers, to bring the advertising industry closer to its collective net zero objective.”

Earlier this month, Viant expanded its Green-e® certified sustainability program, Adtricity, announcing groundbreaking plans to power all ad campaigns executed through the Viant platform with 100% renewable energy.

ABOUT VIANT

For over 25 years, Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) has been at the forefront of technology innovation for advertisers. As a premier enterprise-grade Demand Side Platform, Viant excels in delivering omnichannel digital advertising, driving growth through connected television (CTV), advanced identity solutions, and AI-driven Autonomous Advertising. Through the Adtricity® sustainability program, Viant champions a more sustainable future for digital advertising. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Viant has received accolades from G2 as the Best Software in Marketing & Advertising, Great Place to Work® certification, and the Business Intelligence Group’s Innovation award for AI advancements. Learn more at viantinc.com.

ABOUT CEDARA

Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara measures the carbon emissions for businesses and develops a path to net zero. Cedara further maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.

