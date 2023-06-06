Advanced search
    DSP   US92557A1016

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(DSP)
06-05-2023
4.500 USD   -1.32%
Viant Technology : NEW CONSUMER STUDY DIVES INTO SUSTAINABILITY'S IMPACT

06/06/2023 | 04:20am EDT
Over two-thirds of consumersbetween the ages of 18 and 34 are likely to purchase from companies committed to Sustainability.

IRVINE, Calif. June 6, 2023- Viant Technology Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising technology company, today released the findings from its new Consumer Sustainability Study, revealing that over two-thirds of consumers between the ages of 18 and 34 are likely to purchase from companies committed to sustainability. Furthermore, of the more than 1,000 consumers surveyed, 69 percent agreed that businesses have a responsibility to reduce their environmental impact. As sustainability priorities continue to grow among brands, Viant's new report underscores the importance of sustainability for consumers and how sustainability is a key driver of consumer purchasing decisions.

Key takeaways from Viant's Consumer Sustainability Study:

  • When it comes to sustainability, consumers prefer action over words: When asked how important it was for brands to take action towards reducing their carbon footprint, versus just talking about their commitment to sustainability, 65 percent of consumers cited that action was important.
  • Gen Z and Millennials hold businesses accountable for sustainability: Consumers 18-34 years old feel most strongly that businesses have a responsibility to reduce their environmental impact, more so than those 35 and older.
  • Renewable energy can positively impact brand perception, especially among younger consumers: Almost three-quarters (74%) of consumers between the ages of 18 and 34 expressed that they would view a brand positively if they are utilizing renewable energy sources. When analyzing all age groups (18+) surveyed, 67 percent of consumers cited that they would view a brand positively if they are utilizing renewable energy sources.

"Our latest research demonstrates that consumers are increasingly looking for brands to not only talk about sustainability and about reducing their carbon footprint, but to take real action," said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. "As sustainability remains top of mind for both brands and their customers, we are pleased to offer our clients a number of leading-edge solutions, including our Adtricity program, which help brands take real action to achieve their sustainability goals."

In addition to releasing these research findings, this week, Viant is also hosting a webinar focused on Driving Sustainability in Advertising through Supply Path Optimization with Tim Vanderhook (CEO and Co-Founder, Viant), Brian O'Kelly (CEO and Co-Founder, Scope3), Kieley Taylor (Global Head of Partnerships, GroupM) and moderator Hillary Slattery (Director, Programmatic, Product, IAB Tech Lab).

To further support brands and agencies in understanding their carbon footprint from advertising, this week Viant launched its new Carbon Emissions Calculator to help advertisers assess the carbon impact of their digital campaigns.

To learn more about the findings from Viant's Consumer Sustainability Study, please click here.


About Viant's Consumer Sustainability Study

This survey was fielded online and reached a total of n=1,197 respondents. Respondents were consumers in the US (18+) who were representative of the national population.

The survey was fielded between May, 1st, 2023 - May, 2nd, 2023.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising technology company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant's self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. As an organization committed to sustainability, Viant's Adricity® carbon reduction program helps clients achieve their sustainability goals. In the past year, Viant was recognized as a Leader in the DSP category, earned Great Place to Work® certification, became a founding member of Ad Net Zero, and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

Media Contact:
Marielle Lyon
press@viantinc.com

AUTHOR: Viant
Welcome to the New Open Web, powered by people-based technology from Viant.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Viant Technology Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
