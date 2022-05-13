Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viant Technology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSP   US92557A1016

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(DSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 12:41:53 pm EDT
5.165 USD   +8.97%
11:46aViant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11UBS Adjusts Viant Technology Price Target to $5 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04Needham Adjusts Viant Technology's Price Target to $7.50 From $10, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/13/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:45 am ET

Bank of America Global Tech Conference
Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 5:20 pm ET

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Viant’s website at https://investors.viantinc.com/. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.
11:46aViant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11UBS Adjusts Viant Technology Price Target to $5 From $11, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/04Needham Adjusts Viant Technology's Price Target to $7.50 From $10, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/03VIANT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : Viant Technology Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/03Earnings Flash (DSP) VIANT TECHNOLOGY Reports Q1 Revenue $42.6M, vs. Street Est of $45...
MT
05/03Viant Technology Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/03Viant Technology Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/03Viant Technology Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Rei..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,63 M - -
Net cash 2022 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 66,7 M 66,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,54x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Viant Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,74 $
Average target price 11,10 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy C. Vanderhook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence J. Madden Chief Financial Officer
Fabrizio Blanco Chief Technology Officer
Linh Chung Chief Information Officer
Christopher John Vanderhook Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC.-51.16%67
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.90%188 719
SAP SE-25.22%113 847
SERVICENOW INC.-33.30%86 787
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.30%30 824
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-16.55%19 206