Viaplay Group AB (publ), formerly Nordic Entertainment Group AB, is a Sweden-based entertainment company. The Company provides broadcast television (TV) and streaming services in Scandinavia trough satellite pay-tv platforms, TV channels and video streaming services, commercial free-TV channels, commercial radio networks and a bundled TV. The Company also creates and distributes TV shows, commercials, feature films and branded content and manages social media talent. Furthermore, the Company acquires and distributes content rights to broadcasters, streamers and distributors. The Company also operates production companies in Europe and sell content to customers worldwide. The majority of the licenses of the Company are held in the United Kingdom.

Sector Broadcasting