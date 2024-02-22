Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swedish video streaming company Viaplay on Thursday reported an over 3% rise in its organic sales for the fourth quarter, citing continued growth in the group's total sales even as revenue in the Nordic region saw a slight decline. (Reporting by Marta Frckowiak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)
