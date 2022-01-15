Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viasat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSAT   US92552V1008

VIASAT, INC.

(VSAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, AZPN, TSC, VSAT, MCFE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/15/2022 | 03:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (collectively, "the Investor Group"). Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are a McAfee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cone-azpn-tsc-vsat-mcfe-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301461612.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIASAT, INC.
01/13VIASAT : team in position to help upgrade Australian military connectivity and security
PU
01/12VIASAT : First ViaSat-3 satellite being put to the test on the ground
PU
01/12Viasat Named to Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work for U.S. Large Employers List
PR
01/10Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PTRS, VSAT, MCFE, CBTX, ABTX; Shareholders are Encouraged..
PR
01/07VIASAT INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Viasa..
PR
01/07VIASAT : offers tools to stay safe online
PU
01/06Viasat to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
PR
01/05PODCAST : Viasat COO looks to a busy year ahead
PU
01/04VIASAT : 5 ways to start the New Year right online
PU
20212021 : Another big growth year for Viasat
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIASAT, INC.
More recommendations