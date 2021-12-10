Log in
    VSAT   US92552V1008

VIASAT, INC.

(VSAT)
  Report
Out There: In the Colorado mountains, Viasat offers a critical link

12/10/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Making the move

After the new family moved to Conifer, Murray opened a garden supply store, later expanding it to include a wine-tasting room. It became a place they could share with their existing friends and welcome new ones.

"Tony and I really liked to socialize," she said. "We used to throw parties at our home, and I thought it would be great to make a living doing that."

The tasting room was so successful, Murray believed the area could support a full-service neighborhood pub. But the gardening side of her business had fallen off. She was struggling just to stay afloat, much less to purchase the liquor license she'd need to open a bar.

That was the first of three times her new neighbors rallied around her.

"My friends and customers said, 'You're not going to close. We're going to do what it takes to help you get your liquor license,'" Murray said.

They organized a silent auction with donated items. Bands that had performed at the wine-tasting room provided free entertainment.

"We raised enough money not only for my liquor license, but my first liquor order, too," Murray said. "It was amazing. In the years since, I've seen this community do these kinds of things repeatedly. Not only for me, but for anyone who needs help."

Murray opened The Well at Bradford Junction pub in a converted historic home in 2017. Since then, it has become a fixture in the area - a true community gathering place. The Well quickly gained a following not only with locals, but hikers, bikers, drivers passing along the U.S. 285 corridor and, of all things, Wisconsin football fans.

The Well is listed on PackersEverywhere.com as an official Green Bay Packers bar, and transplanted Midwesterners jam the place on game days. Murray hosted bands a couple days each week, and she opened the doors for community potlucks on holidays.

The community's support for both The Well and Murray grew even stronger when tragedy struck.

In 2018, Robertazzi was diagnosed with cancer, and the family was deluged with medical bills. Once again, the people of Conifer rallied around them, holding a fundraiser that kept the family afloat until Robertazzi qualified for Medicaid.

Robertazzi died on March 1, 2020 - the same day the first U.S. coronavirus death was confirmed. On March 16, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis mandated a stop to dining-in at restaurants and bars. Just days after it had hosted a robust celebration of Robertazzi's life, The Well at Bradford Junction temporarily shut its doors.

In the aftermath of so much loss, Murray lapsed into depression. A Well staff member, whose fiancé had also passed away, came to Murray's aid.

"She pulled me out of the gutter of despair," she said. "She worked for tips to help me stay afloat, and was helpful in every way. Once they allowed carryout orders, we worked the business together. I built a pizza kitchen outside so we could serve food outdoors, and people were tipping gobs of money. Things started to get better."

Disclaimer

ViaSat Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 822 M - -
Net income 2022 18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 158x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 427 M 3 427 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart VIASAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Viasat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIASAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,66 $
Average target price 82,67 $
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Allan Baldridge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn Lynn Duffy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark D. Dankberg Executive Chairman
Mark J. Miller Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Girish Chandran Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIASAT, INC.46.22%3 427
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.28.60%242 723
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.52.41%43 775
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.77.11%39 535
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.56%36 666
ERICSSON-3.50%34 539