The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Viasat, Inc. (“Viasat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSAT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 12, 2023, Viasat disclosed that an “event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite.” Viasat further disclosed that “[c]ontingency plans are currently being refined” and that “[p]otential options include redeploying satellites from Viasat’s extensive fleet to optimize global coverage, and/or reallocating a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth.”

On this news, Viasat’s stock price fell $12.24, or 28.5%, to close at $30.74 per share on July 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Viasat securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

