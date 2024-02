ViaSat, Inc. is a global communications company. Its segments include satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband and related services to residential customers, prepaid Internet users, enterprises, commercial airlines and other mobile broadband customers. The commercial networks segment develops and offers advanced satellite and wireless broadband platforms, ground networking equipment, radio frequency and advanced microwave solutions, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design, satellite payload development and space-to-earth connectivity systems. The government systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users and develops and offers network-centric, Internet protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The Company also holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band, and S-band.