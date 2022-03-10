Log in
VIASAT, INC.

VIASAT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Viasat, Inc. - VSAT

03/10/2022
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Viasat, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VSAT) with Inmarsat Plc, Inc. pursuant to which Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to Viasat shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vsat/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 810 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 782 M 3 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 50,84 $
Average target price 76,67 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Allan Baldridge Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Lynn Duffy Controller
Mark D. Dankberg Executive Chairman
Mark J. Miller Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Girish Chandran Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIASAT, INC.14.14%3 782
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.76%232 301
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.40%37 292
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-16.10%37 109
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.17%32 700
ERICSSON-18.35%28 150