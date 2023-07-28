FY
A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
from Mark and Guru
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
Viasat accomplished a lot in fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). We achieved record revenue and record new awards, substantially strengthened our balance sheet through the $1.96B sale of our Link-16 Tactical Data Links business, made significant progress toward our Inmarsat acquisition (which closed in the first quarter of FY2024), shipped the first ViaSat-3 satellite for launch, completed the second ViaSat-3 payload, and attained strong year-over-year growth in our commercial in-flight connectivity (IFC) business with some of the world's largest and most innovative airlines choosing Viasat for their connectivity needs. Across the company, our teams executed with diligence and energy, leading to exceptional results and setting the company up for continued success. We are incredibly proud of our efforts and achievements.
The Inmarsat acquisition provides scale and revenue diversification while accelerating our transformation from a regional operator to a leading global mobility services company.
The unanticipated ViaSat-3 Americas reflector deployment issue necessitates certain new priorities to execute on our long-term growth strategy. This letter is intended to offer insight into how we are specifically managing for both the near- and long-term to deliver on our global mobility vision, as well as thoughts on how we evaluate and manage risk/reward trade-offs more generally.
When we originally embarked on our satellite broadband services strategy, our focus was on the U.S. fixed residential market. But as we have learned more, we have purposefully and systematically chosen to derive a smaller proportion of revenues from the U.S. residential market, in favor of
prioritizing growth in mobile services which has become a very large and attractive market where we have a strong position. We have measured and reported our progress on that evolution in our shareholder reports for several years. We've now attained that objective, highlighted by the record revenues we earned this past fiscal year. We've previously explained our increased focus on global mobile services:
- The total addressable satellite mobile broadband service market is large and growing.
( $ IN BILLIONS)
GOVERNMENT PREMIUM SERVICES
2020A
2030E
US DoD Comms
US DoD
Cyber
US Gov.
Cyber
Internet of
Battlefield Things
US DoD
Command &
Control
International
$81
(1)
~$130(1)
MILCOM & Cyber
+5% CAGR
MOBILE PREMIUM SERVICES
2 0 2 0 A
2 0 3 0 E
Commercial
Air
Business
Maritime
Value Added
Connected
Aviation
Services
Cars
FIXED & ENTERPRISE PREMIUM SERVICES
Connected
$36
(2)
~$108(2)
Trains & Buses
+12% CAGR
2020A 2030E
Energy
Residential
Internet
Ground
EnterpriseloT Segment
CONSUMER SERVICES
CommunitySmart
InternetHome
Cybersecurity
$218(3)
~$445(3)
+7% CAGR
2020A
2030E
Small Medium Business
$650(4)
~$900(4)
+3% CAGR
TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET
$ 985
$ 1,583
+5% CAGR
- In mobile broadband we generally compete only with other satellite solutions, rather than terrestrial competitors who receive significant government subsidies. We believe we are successfully differentiated from our satellite competition. Our breadth of expertise helps us understand market demands and the advantages and disadvantages of alternative competing space systems in different orbits and frequency bands. This knowledge allows us to design, build and operate systems best suited to the unique geographic demand needs of global mobile customers.
- We have extensive experience and operational data showing that, while demand for mobile broadband covers the globe, a substantial proportion of that demand is highly concentrated around only a relatively small fraction of the Earth at major metro areas and their airports, maritime ports, and other transportation hubs. The ViaSat-3 satellites, combined with Inmarsat's existing and in-process fleet, are exceptionally well-matched to this geographic distribution of demand.
- Connectivity can serve several purposes, all of which influence a customer's decision to purchase. Mobile broadband service customers often have unique requirements, and enterprise buyers are typically more methodical than individual consumers. A vertically integrated competitor, such as Viasat, may be better able to tailor and integrate a powerful transmission system to provide a holistic solution for mobile fleet operators.
Left: Mark Dankberg (Chairman, CEO and Co-founder); Right: K. Guru Gowrappan (President)
The ViaSat-3 constellation was designed to help us execute our global mobile strategy. Thus, the current situation with the ViaSat-3 Americas reflector undeniably presents some new business challenges. Fortunately, we are in a very strong position to address those challenges.
•
•
We have grown our Ka-band broadband satellites to 11 currently in space vs. 4 last year, and have expanded access to additional regional partner satellites. Four of our GX satellites have "visible earth" coverage, providing both foundational coverage, and redundancy for the ViaSat-3 satellites. And we can reposition satellites to continue to serve our rapidly growing global mobile broadband business.
- We have 8 new Ka-band broadband satellites anticipated to enter service through 2025, including the additional two ViaSat-3's. One of the 8, I-6 Flight 2, has already launched and is now in orbit-raising.
- Each of the ViaSat-3 satellites, though nominally intended for a specific region, is capable of operating in each region. That gives us additional flexibility to deploy capacity where it is needed most.
•
•
Viasat and Inmarsat each have existing and planned industry partnerships that provide additional flexibility to add capacity quickly and responsively in high demand locations.
Our strategy and execution included prudent contingency plans - for example, leasing additional capacity over North America and placing insurance covering ViaSat-3 Americas
- that bring further stability to our business.
5
