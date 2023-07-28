A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

from Mark and Guru

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Viasat accomplished a lot in fiscal year 2023 (FY2023). We achieved record revenue and record new awards, substantially strengthened our balance sheet through the $1.96B sale of our Link-16 Tactical Data Links business, made significant progress toward our Inmarsat acquisition (which closed in the first quarter of FY2024), shipped the first ViaSat-3 satellite for launch, completed the second ViaSat-3 payload, and attained strong year-over-year growth in our commercial in-flight connectivity (IFC) business with some of the world's largest and most innovative airlines choosing Viasat for their connectivity needs. Across the company, our teams executed with diligence and energy, leading to exceptional results and setting the company up for continued success. We are incredibly proud of our efforts and achievements.

The Inmarsat acquisition provides scale and revenue diversification while accelerating our transformation from a regional operator to a leading global mobility services company.

The unanticipated ViaSat-3 Americas reflector deployment issue necessitates certain new priorities to execute on our long-term growth strategy. This letter is intended to offer insight into how we are specifically managing for both the near- and long-term to deliver on our global mobility vision, as well as thoughts on how we evaluate and manage risk/reward trade-offs more generally.

When we originally embarked on our satellite broadband services strategy, our focus was on the U.S. fixed residential market. But as we have learned more, we have purposefully and systematically chosen to derive a smaller proportion of revenues from the U.S. residential market, in favor of