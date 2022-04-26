Viasat : Everything to know about satellite internet in 2022 and beyond

It wasn't so long ago that satellite internet was thought of as a niche service - typically used by those in rural and remote areas with limited connectivity options. Today, it's a hot topic - not only for current and prospective users but for those intrigued by what the technology can do to address global connectivity.



And while SpaceX (Starlink) and Amazon (Project Kuiper) may dominate recent headlines on the topic, Viasat has been hard at work on a revolutionary new type of satellite constellation. ViaSat-3 is a trio of high-capacity satellites in geostationary orbit designed to make broadband services available globally.

For those more familiar with land-based internet services like cable or fiber, the surge in satellite internet may seem a bit confusing. But consider this: More than a third of the world's population - nearly 3 billion people - have never been online. Beyond the need for basic service, there are many areas throughout the U.S. and worldwide with slow or inadequate service from traditional, terrestrial providers. Satellite internet is perfectly designed to fill those niches, since it can reach almost anywhere.

And while satellite internet has been helping fill those connectivity gaps for decades, changes in technology and the ability to build satellites with far greater capacity are making it an even better choice not just for rural and remote sites, but for many other places and applications as well.

Here's a look at what satellite internet is, where it's going, and how it has the capability to connect the unconnected around the globe.

Satellite internet is wireless connection created by signals transmitted between a satellite and an antenna (or dish) on a home or business. It functions unlike land-based internet services such as fiber, cable, or DSL, which transmit data through wires. It's also different from wireless networks like LTE or 5G, which depend on nearby towers for connectivity. It can also be used at a temporary location like a construction site or emergency shelter, or on moving objects like aircraft, ships, trains, and more.

For one, its vast coverage. Satellite internet can be used just about anywhere, providing a high-quality connection to more places than nearly any other type of service. That includes off-the-grid locations with no other options, and rural and remote sites with limited options or poor connectivity. Of course, for applications such as aircraft or ships, it's just about the only way to gain a connection over water or other remote areas.



For many people and businesses, satellite internet can enable them to work and shop from home, stay in touch with loved ones, and take advantage of smart home technology, an internet phone (VoIP) and everything in between.

Since satellite internet networks primarily rely on a connection from space, it makes it highly resilient and less likely to be damaged in extreme weather or other emergencies.

Today's satellite internet is also much faster than previous generations, with available download speeds on the Viasat network up to 150 Mbps in some places. And as we add newer, more advanced satellites with global coverage, the service is expected to only get better and faster - as well as available in many more places.

Satellite broadband can reach where fiber and cable can't or won't go. In many rural areas where DSL exists, the homes and businesses are so far from the DSL hub that the service is very slow or not available at all. In North America, Viasat has coverage over all 50 states, as well as Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and even air and maritime routes all the way to Europe.



If you're suffering from slow or spotty internet service, do your homework and weigh the pros and cons of your options to see if satellite internet would be a good fit.