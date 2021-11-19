Viasat : Names Kevin Harkenrider Chief Operating Officer - Form 8-K

Viasat Names Kevin Harkenrider Chief Operating Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., November 17, 2021- Viasat Inc . (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Kevin Harkenrider has been appointed chief operating officer (COO). Harkenrider previously served as Viasat's executive vice president, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer.

"A 15-year Viasat veteran, Kevin has proven to be a successful and trusted leader, building a strong reputation for ensuring accountability, developing people, inspiring teams and delivering results," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. "Kevin has served in multiple senior leadership roles during his tenure with the Company, has a wealth of global experience and has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments, making him uniquely qualified to help accelerate our global growth profile. Kevin is emblematic of the deep executive bench we have developed at Viasat. I have full confidence in his appointment as COO at this important time."

Harkenrider will oversee the operational structure and controls of the Company, while also being responsible for the alignment of Viasat's world-class innovation engine with operational priorities. He will work closely with Rick Baldridge as well as Executive Chairman Mark Dankberg and Viasat's executive leadership team to drive, extend and optimize Viasat's investments, market leadership position and operational focus.

"Viasat's global vision and strategy have never been more compelling," said Harkenrider. "I have had the pleasure to work as part of, and alongside, our talented global management team, and as I move into the COO role, I will do my best to help the Company innovate, scale and reach its next phase of growth. I am committed to increasing the value we can deliver to our global customers, partners and investors, while striving to make Viasat the employer of choice to our current and future employees."

Harkenrider joined Viasat in October 2006 and has held multiple senior leadership roles. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Operations Officer, where he was responsible for Viasat's global supply chain and product delivery strategy; corporate quality and product integrity; and worldwide facilities. Prior he held the positions of President, Viasat Commercial Networks and President, Viasat Broadband Services. Before joining Viasat, Harkenrider served in management positions with Computer Sciences Corporation, BAE Systems, Mission Solutions and General Dynamics Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Union College and an MBA degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

