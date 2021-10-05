Viasat : Offers Ka-Band In-Flight Connectivity Coverage in Brazil for Business Aviation

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) coverage expansion for its Business Aviation services across Brazil, the world's third largest Business Aviation market. Viasat continues to expand its high-capacity, Ka-band coverage areas to business jet operators, now covering more than 90 percent of the most-traveled business aviation flight paths with its industry-leading connectivity solution.

In Brazil, Viasat's IFC system will leverage capacity on the Company's Ka-band partner satellite, SGDC-1 (Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications), owned by Brazilian state-owned telecommunications services provider Telebras. Business aircraft operating in the country will be able to access Viasat's advanced connectivity from takeoff to touchdown—at speeds typically greater than 20 Mbps—enabling passengers to do the same connected activities in the air as they do on the ground, including video, music and TV streaming, video calls, VPN and more.

Additionally, Viasat Business Aviation will soon provide provide expanded coverage and capacity across parts of Europe and the Middle East on the Avanti Communication Group's HYLAS-4 and HYLAS-2 satellites.

"We're excited to bring additional coverage for our advanced in-flight connectivity solution to the business aviation markets in Brazil and, in the near future, Europe and the Middle East," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation. "This coverage expansion will enable us to extend connectivity for existing operators, pursue new business in these important regions, and further establish Viasat's market presence globally."

Viasat expects to augment coverage and capacity in these regions in the future with its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: business-aviation@viasat.com.

