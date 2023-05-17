Viasat Shareholder Letter: Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
05/17/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
Q4
FY23
SHAREHOLDER LETTER
Fellow Shareholders,
On April 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT, ViaSat-3 Americas lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, launching Viasat into its next era as a global communications services company, delivering high-volume, affordable bandwidth across mobility, consumer, enterprise and government applications. ViaSat-3 Americas has since successfully deployed its solar arrays and arrived at its final orbital location earlier this week. Commencement of commercial services is expected in mid-summer.
The successful launch marked a great way to begin fiscal year 2024 (FY2024), with more to come. The ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite is now on pace to launch later this calendar year, with the ViaSat-3 APAC satellite not much further behind. Once deployed we expect the ViaSat-3 constellation to be capable of 8x the throughput of the ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellites combined.
At the outset of Q4 FY2023 we completed the sale of our Link-16 Tactical Data Links business (Link-16 TDL Business) for approximately $1.9 billion (Link-16 TDL Sale), which yielded a gain of $1.7 billion. A portion of the proceeds was applied to repay outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, with the remainder increasing our liquidity to $2.0 billion at fiscal year-end.
For FY2023 we achieved new records in awards and revenue from continuing operations - which excludes the results of our Link-16 TDL Business - of $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. Our net loss from continuing operations increased to $218 million while Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew to $501 million, an increase of over 5% YoY. Total FY2023 net income and Adjusted EBITDA, which includes financial results from our Link-16 TDL Business for the first three quarters, was $1.1 billion and $583 million, respectively. These solid financial results were achieved in the face of headwinds that included expanding ViaSat-3 program costs ahead of its delayed launch, bandwidth constraints in our fixed broadband business, government security product certification delays and supply chain bottlenecks, and delayed delivery of new Boeing and Airbus aircraft to our airline customers that slowed monetization of healthy award volumes.
Our Q4 FY2023 revenue from continuing operations grew 10% YoY to $666 million while our net loss from continuing operations increased modestly to $62 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew a strong 21% YoY to $124 million, led by Government Systems and commercial air in-flight connectivity (IFC) businesses, partially offset by lower fixed broadband revenue as we allocated a greater proportion of our bandwidth to significant growth in IFC service demand. We also implemented actions to reduce stranded costs associated with the Link- 16 TDL Sale that are expected to save the company approximately $40 million annually.
Our planned acquisition of Inmarsat is also nearing completion, as we continue to work constructively with Inmarsat and regulators towards an anticipated closing by month end. We believe the transaction will diversify our satellite services revenue sources with a greater emphasis on global mobility, leverage complementary space systems, deliver more service options sooner for customers, and enable operational and capital synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow on a per share basis, with incremental value creation opportunities from integration and execution of our combined strategy.
We exited the fiscal year building momentum in both government and satellite services. In Government Systems, the U.S. government resumed issuing certifications for new cybersecurity products, which drove significant YoY revenue growth in the quarter. We grew our in service IFC commercial fleet to 2,230 aircraft, added Etihad Airways as a new airline partner and expanded Delta Air Lines' free Wi-Fi initiative, which increased bandwidth demand, and revenue, along with greater passenger engagement. We continued market testing and analysis of new ViaSat-3 era fixed broadband plans offering significantly higher speeds and more bandwidth per subscriber.
Entering FY2024 we also welcomed a new member of our leadership team, K. Guru Gowrappan, who joins as President. Guru's previous position was CEO of Verizon Media, the former media division of Verizon that included Yahoo, AOL, Huffington Post, Techcrunch and other media brands. He is a highly accomplished leader with expertise in integrating large technology operations, operating scaled internet platforms and creating powerful global partnerships. Guru further strengthens a team already energized by the transformational opportunities afforded by our global mobility strategy and the pending Inmarsat acquisition. Reaching this vital inflection point has been long in the making, but our team is well-prepared and ready to deliver.
FY2023 Year in Review
Financial Highlights
Achieved record awards of $3.2 billion and $2.8 billion from continuing operations, an increase of 23% YoY
Delivered record revenue of $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion from continuing operations, an increase of 6% YoY
Produced net income of $1.1 billion, primarily driven by the gain on the Link-16 TDL Sale, and net loss from continuing operations of $218 million
Achieved $583 million in Adjusted EBITDA, including three quarters of contributions from the Link-16 TDL Business; Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for FY2023 was $501 million, up 5% YoY
Generated approximately $1.9 billion in cash proceeds from the Link-16 TDL Sale and $368 million in operating cash flow
Net leverage decreased to 2.0x from 3.6x a year ago, reflecting primarily the cash proceeds from the Link-16 TDL Sale
Business Highlights
Launched ViaSat-3 Americas, the first of three ViaSat-3 class satellites, on April 30, 2023
Achieved a record 2,230 commercial IFC aircraft in service, up 22% YoY
Shipped over 575 commercial air IFC terminals to more than 15 airline partners
Enabled Delta Air Lines to offer free in-flight connectivity on Viasat-equipped aircraft. We are currently contracted to equip and activate IFC on over 1,000 Delta aircraft, including widebodies
Connected over 60,000 fixed broadband sites in Brazil, reaching over 11 million people
AWARDS1
$ in billions
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
$3.2
$2.7
$2.6
FY21 FY22 FY23
OPERATING INCOME(LOSS)3
$ in millions
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
$58.2 $8.3
($90.3)
FY21 FY22 FY23
ADJ. EBITDA5
$ in millions
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale Continuing Ops
$2,245
$531 $611
FY21 FY22 FY23
NET DEBT
$ in billions
$2.2
$1.6
$1.1
FY21 FY22 FY23
REVENUE2
$ in billions
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
$2.8 $2.8
$2.3
FY21 FY22 FY23
NET INCOME (LOSS)4
$ in millions
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale Continuing Ops
$1,084.8
$3.7
($15.5)
FY21 FY22 FY23
BACKLOG6
$ in billions
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
$2.3 $2.0
$1.7
FY21 FY22 FY23
NET LEVERAGE RATIO7
3.6x
2.9x
2.0x
FY21 FY22 FY23
Q4 FY2023 Financial Results
Revenue from continuing operations for Q4 FY2023 increased 10% YoY to $666 million, primarily driven by 34% higher product revenue
Net loss of $62 million from continuing operations for Q4 FY2023 increased by $8 million YoY, largely due to non- recurring "right sizing" costs associated with the Link-16 TDL Sale
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter was $124 million. The 21% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was achieved on higher Government Systems and commercial air revenues and lower R&D expense, partially offset by lower fixed broadband revenues as capacity constraints and increased competition continued alongside scaling network costs ahead of ViaSat-3 service launch
Government Systems achieved an important milestone with NSA certification of its newest information assurance product, KG-255XJ. This drove a substantial increase in
Q4 FY2023 product revenue, resulting in total segment revenue growth from continuing operations of 19% YoY
Commercial Networks revenue also grew strongly, up 28% YoY as new commercial air IFC customers and additional orders from existing customers increased shipments and installations of mobility terminals
Satellite Services revenue was slightly down YoY, with fewer residential subscribers in the U.S. partially offset by higher fixed broadband ARPU and higher IFC revenue
Awards from continuing operations increased 13% YoY to $699 million, driven primarily by strong bookings in Commercial Networks for commercial air IFC terminals and satellite network products
Net leverage declined sequentially to 2.0x LTM Adjusted EBITDA from lower net debt and strong Adjusted EBITDA performance
AWARDS1
AWARDSREVENUE2
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)3
$ in millions
$ in millions
$ in millions
Discontinued Ops
Discontinued Ops
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
Continuing Ops
Continuing Ops
$1,115
$745
$27.0
$702
$714
$653
$783
$699
$678
$666
$617
($20.8) ($27.1)
($17.5)
($72.7)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
NETAWARDSINCOME (LOSS)4
ADJ. EBITDA5
BACKLOG6
$ in millions
$ in millions
$ in millions
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
Continuing Ops
$1,786
Continuing Ops
$1,196.8
$2,033
$2,065
$2,370
$2,228
$1,659
$188
$139
$134
$132
($29.2)
($21.6)
($48.2)
($42.2)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY22
FY23
FY23
FY23
FY23
$1,921
$1,720
AWARDS1, REVENUE2 AND ADJ. EBITDA5
$ in millions
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale
Continuing Ops
$278
$196 $183
$218
$76
Awards
Revenue Adj. EBITDA
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
AWARDS1, REVENUE2 AND ADJ. EBITDA5
$ in millions
Discont. Ops incl. Gain on TDL Sale
Continuing Ops
$1,236
$1,034 $1,087$980
$311
Awards
Revenue Adj. EBITDA
FY22
FY23
BACKLOG6 AND UNAWARDED IDIQ
$ in millions
Discontinued Ops
Continuing Ops
$3,742
$2,535
$846
$493
Backlog
Unawarded IDIQ
FY22
FY23
Government
Systems
Segment Highlights
Completed the Link-16 TDL Sale to L3Harris at the outset of Q4 FY2023 for approximately $1.9 billion in cash proceeds
Debuted Mercury Free Space Optical Communications terminal, a new expeditionary, 40 Gbps, secure, low probability of detect and low probability of intercept link with an automated pointing, acquisition, and tracking system
Launched Trusted Cybersecurity Services, a hosted intrusion detection service that leverages Viasat's proprietary threat intelligence, as well as classified threat intelligence provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency Enhanced Cybersecurity Services program
Awards
In Q4 FY2023, awards from continuing operations were $183 million, an increase of 15% compared to continuing operations awards of $159 million in Q4 FY2022. Strong order flows across our portfolio included government mobile broadband solutions, cybersecurity products and tactical satcom radio products. Government Systems ended the quarter with backlog of $493 million from continuing operations, a 24% increase from the prior year quarter continuing operations backlog of $399 million. Unawarded IDIQ contract value from continuing operations reached $2.5 billion, slightly higher than levels for contract value from continuing operations at the end of FY2022.
Revenue
Q4 FY2023 Government Systems continuing operations revenue was $218 million, an increase of 19% YoY. Product revenue from continuing operations increased 38% YoY driven largely by the receipt of key certification approvals, which allowed us to begin shipping our newest information assurance products to meet rising, unmet customer demand.
Adjusted EBITDA
Government Systems Q4 FY2023 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $58 million, an increase of 29% compared to continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million in Q4 FY2022. The strong revenue flow through from cybersecurity products was the primary driver of the YoY growth in Adjusted EBITDA performance.