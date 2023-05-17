Viasat Shareholder Letter: Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fellow Shareholders,

On April 30, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT, ViaSat-3 Americas lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, launching Viasat into its next era as a global communications services company, delivering high-volume, affordable bandwidth across mobility, consumer, enterprise and government applications. ViaSat-3 Americas has since successfully deployed its solar arrays and arrived at its final orbital location earlier this week. Commencement of commercial services is expected in mid-summer.

The successful launch marked a great way to begin fiscal year 2024 (FY2024), with more to come. The ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite is now on pace to launch later this calendar year, with the ViaSat-3 APAC satellite not much further behind. Once deployed we expect the ViaSat-3 constellation to be capable of 8x the throughput of the ViaSat-1 and ViaSat-2 satellites combined.

At the outset of Q4 FY2023 we completed the sale of our Link-16 Tactical Data Links business (Link-16 TDL Business) for approximately $1.9 billion (Link-16 TDL Sale), which yielded a gain of $1.7 billion. A portion of the proceeds was applied to repay outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, with the remainder increasing our liquidity to $2.0 billion at fiscal year-end.

For FY2023 we achieved new records in awards and revenue from continuing operations - which excludes the results of our Link-16 TDL Business - of $2.8 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. Our net loss from continuing operations increased to $218 million while Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew to $501 million, an increase of over 5% YoY. Total FY2023 net income and Adjusted EBITDA, which includes financial results from our Link-16 TDL Business for the first three quarters, was $1.1 billion and $583 million, respectively. These solid financial results were achieved in the face of headwinds that included expanding ViaSat-3 program costs ahead of its delayed launch, bandwidth constraints in our fixed broadband business, government security product certification delays and supply chain bottlenecks, and delayed delivery of new Boeing and Airbus aircraft to our airline customers that slowed monetization of healthy award volumes.

Our Q4 FY2023 revenue from continuing operations grew 10% YoY to $666 million while our net loss from continuing operations increased modestly to $62 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew a strong 21% YoY to $124 million, led by Government Systems and commercial air in-flight connectivity (IFC) businesses, partially offset by lower fixed broadband revenue as we allocated a greater proportion of our bandwidth to significant growth in IFC service demand. We also implemented actions to reduce stranded costs associated with the Link- 16 TDL Sale that are expected to save the company approximately $40 million annually.

Our planned acquisition of Inmarsat is also nearing completion, as we continue to work constructively with Inmarsat and regulators towards an anticipated closing by month end. We believe the transaction will diversify our satellite services revenue sources with a greater emphasis on global mobility, leverage complementary space systems, deliver more service options sooner for customers, and enable operational and capital synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow on a per share basis, with incremental value creation opportunities from integration and execution of our combined strategy.

We exited the fiscal year building momentum in both government and satellite services. In Government Systems, the U.S. government resumed issuing certifications for new cybersecurity products, which drove significant YoY revenue growth in the quarter. We grew our in service IFC commercial fleet to 2,230 aircraft, added Etihad Airways as a new airline partner and expanded Delta Air Lines' free Wi-Fi initiative, which increased bandwidth demand, and revenue, along with greater passenger engagement. We continued market testing and analysis of new ViaSat-3 era fixed broadband plans offering significantly higher speeds and more bandwidth per subscriber.

Entering FY2024 we also welcomed a new member of our leadership team, K. Guru Gowrappan, who joins as President. Guru's previous position was CEO of Verizon Media, the former media division of Verizon that included Yahoo, AOL, Huffington Post, Techcrunch and other media brands. He is a highly accomplished leader with expertise in integrating large technology operations, operating scaled internet platforms and creating powerful global partnerships. Guru further strengthens a team already energized by the transformational opportunities afforded by our global mobility strategy and the pending Inmarsat acquisition. Reaching this vital inflection point has been long in the making, but our team is well-prepared and ready to deliver.