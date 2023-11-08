Nov 8 (Reuters) - Viasat reported second-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates on strength in the segment that offers satellite-based broadband services.

Shares of the company, that offers connectivity and communications services to residential, aviation and defense customers in North America, rose about 9% to $19.34 in extended trading.

Viasat now expects full-year 2024 actual revenue to rise in the range of $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion.

The company posted second-quarter revenue of $1.23 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.07 billion, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, Viasat reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $486.3 million, compared with estimates of $359.6 million. (Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)