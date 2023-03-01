Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viasat, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSAT   US92552V1008

VIASAT, INC.

(VSAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
31.76 USD   -3.41%
05:17aUK's Competition Watchdog Grants Provisional Approval to Viasat, Inmarsat Merger
MT
05:06aViasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator
RE
02/15Barclays Adjusts Price Target on ViaSat to $39 From $41, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Viasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator

03/01/2023 | 05:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Viasat offices are shown at the company's headquarters in Carlsbad, California

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator CMA said on Wednesday it had decided to provisionally clear U.S. company Viasat's buyout of Inmarsat following an in-depth review.

The CMA said the deal would not substantially reduce competition in the provision of wifi on commercial flights because the satellite sector was expanding rapidly with the entry of new players such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

"This competition has led us to provisionally conclude that airlines and their UK customers will not be adversely affected by the deal," said the chair of the CMA inquiry, Richard Feasey.

The two companies welcomed the announcement.

"We will continue to engage with regulators in Europe and the U.S. on remaining regulatory approvals and will update the market as they progress," they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Paul Sandle and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about VIASAT, INC.
05:17aUK's Competition Watchdog Grants Provisional Approval to Viasat, Inmarsat Merger
MT
05:06aViasat's buyout of Inmarsat provisionally cleared by UK regulator
RE
02/15Barclays Adjusts Price Target on ViaSat to $39 From $41, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
02/13EU Launches In-depth Probe into Viasat's Inmarsat Purchase
MT
02/13ViaSat's $7.3 Billion Inmarsat Acquisition Faces EU Competition Regulator's In-Depth In..
MT
02/13Viasat's Inmarsat bid in EU antitrust crosshairs
RE
02/13EU antitrust regulators to investigate Viasat's Inmarsat bid
RE
02/13Viasat, Inmarsat say tie-up will boost competition
RE
02/13Viasat, inmarsat say confident tie-up will strengthen competitio…
RE
02/13Eu antitrust regulators open in-depth investigation into viasat'…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIASAT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 631 M - -
Net income 2023 485 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 426 M 2 426 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart VIASAT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Viasat, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIASAT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Average target price 51,00 $
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Dankberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Allan Baldridge Vice Chairman & President
Shawn Lynn Duffy Controller
Mark J. Miller Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Girish Chandran Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIASAT, INC.3.89%2 426
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.64%198 320
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.98%43 955
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.30%42 497
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.58%27 492
NOKIA OYJ1.21%25 951