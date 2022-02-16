Viasat : satellite internet helps small-town mountain resident live the life she loves

When a wildfire burned to within 3 miles of Mary Porter's home, the power failed and her landline went dead. Porter's only way to communicate with friends and family was online, using her Viasat Internet service.



"Thank God I had my computer; I hooked it up to my generator and I didn't feel alone," she said. "I wasn't scared because I could talk to people.

"A couple weeks ago, we had a snowstorm that knocked down trees, power lines and phone lines. It was horrible, but it didn't touch my satellite dish or affect my service."

That time, she lost power for 16 days, relying on generators and her internet service to see her through the disruption.

Porter, a 78-year-old grandmother, lives in a trailer park in Burnt Ranch, CA with her dogs Caylee and Baylee.

Burnt Ranch is a tiny burg of 250 people tucked into the mountains of northern California. The largest nearby communities are Redding - nearly two hours east - and Eureka, a coastal town more than an hour's drive west.

For Porter, who moved there from the San Francisco area to be closer to family, the small, unspoiled community of Burnt Ranch is a slice of heaven.

"It's like looking at a picture with the mountains; it's just beautiful," she said. "In the summertime, it's rare if we get as hot as 100. In the winter, we usually get just enough snow so you can go make a snowman. And it's quiet; if five cars pass you, you know people are getting off work. I couldn't ever live in the city again."

While Porter has family members in the area, she's also found a second family among her neighbors.

"I'm the oldest one in the park, and that's nice," she said. "My neighbors come to me for advice sometimes; I've been around this world longer than them, so I know more. And all the little kids call me grandma. I just love it here."