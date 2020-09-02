Log in
VIASAT, INC.

VIASAT, INC.

(VSAT)
Viasat : to Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 3, 2020

09/02/2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday September 3, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This meeting will take place virtually and can be attended by webcast only.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will begin with a short formal agenda related to proxy ballot measures, followed by Viasat's Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, delivering a presentation on Viasat's business and corporate strategy.

Investors interested in attending Viasat's live, virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must visit: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VSAT2020 15-minutes prior to the start of the meeting, and use their access control number to log-in. Other interested parties may also join the meeting without a control number, but only stockholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting.

Interested parties may access a replay of Mr. Dankberg's presentation from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be made available under the Events & Presentations section of the Viasat Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived following the meeting.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-to-host-virtual-2020-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-on-september-3-2020-301123260.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
