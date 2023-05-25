Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viatris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:31 2023-05-25 am EDT
8.905 USD   -1.38%
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Viatris Inc. (VTRS)
BU
08:11aViatris Inc. Class Action Alert : Wolf haldenstein adler freeman & herz llp reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the united states district court for the western district of pennsylvania against viatris inc.
PR
05/24ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Viatris Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - VTRS
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Viatris Inc. (VTRS)

05/25/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 14, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) common stock between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Viatris investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Viatris-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 28, 2022, before the market opened, Viatris revealed that it had decided to undertake a global reshaping of its business, announcing that it had entered into an agreement to sell it biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics Limited and was seeking to divest additional business assets and focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas as part of its reshaping. The same day, the Company announced disappointing guidance for fiscal year 2022, attributing the lower-than-expected numbers to competition around key core products and price deterioration in certain markets.

On this news, Viatris’s stock price fell $3.53, or 24.3%, to close at $11.01 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (2) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (3) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (4) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; (5) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 14, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VIATRIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 634 M - -
Net income 2023 818 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 5,45%
Capitalization 10 827 M 10 827 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VIATRIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Viatris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIATRIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,03 $
Average target price 12,66 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Andrew Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajiv Malik President & Director
Sanjeev Narula Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Ramkumar V. Rayapureddy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIATRIS INC.-18.87%10 827
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.23%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.38%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.2.39%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
