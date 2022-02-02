U.S. FDA approves first generic form of AbbVie's eye drug

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of
AbbVie's drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in
patients with dry eye syndrome.
The condition, which affects millions of Americans every
year, occurs when eyes do not make sufficient tears to stay wet
or when tears do not work correctly, which can lead to blurry
vision.
Restasis, which has been approved in the United States for
nearly two decades, helps reduce eye inflammation associated
with dry eye, which can affect tear production.
The regulator gave the approval to Viatris Inc.
Viatris was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan
Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc's off-patent drug
business in 2020.
AbbVie and Viatris did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)