U.S. FDA approves first generic form of AbbVie's eye drug

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of AbbVie's drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in patients with dry eye syndrome.

The condition, which affects millions of Americans every year, occurs when eyes do not make sufficient tears to stay wet or when tears do not work correctly, which can lead to blurry vision.

Restasis, which has been approved in the United States for nearly two decades, helps reduce eye inflammation associated with dry eye, which can affect tear production.

The regulator gave the approval to Viatris Inc. Viatris was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc's off-patent drug business in 2020.

AbbVie and Viatris did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)