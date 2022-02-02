Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viatris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDA approves first generic form of AbbVie's eye drug

02/02/2022 | 01:52pm EST
Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved the first generic version of AbbVie's drug, Restasis, to increase tear production in patients with dry eye syndrome.

The condition, which affects millions of Americans every year, occurs when eyes do not make sufficient tears to stay wet or when tears do not work correctly, which can lead to blurry vision.

Restasis, which has been approved in the United States for nearly two decades, helps reduce eye inflammation associated with dry eye, which can affect tear production.

The regulator gave the approval to Viatris Inc. Viatris was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc's off-patent drug business in 2020.

AbbVie and Viatris did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 0.24% 137.32 Delayed Quote.1.18%
PFIZER, INC. 0.73% 53.46 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
VIATRIS INC. 0.36% 15.125 Delayed Quote.11.38%
Analyst Recommendations on VIATRIS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 884 M - -
Net income 2021 -952 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 18 226 M 18 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VIATRIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Viatris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIATRIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,07 $
Average target price 18,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Goettler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajiv Malik President & Director
Sanjeev Narula Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Ramkumar V. Rayapureddy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIATRIS INC.11.38%18 226
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.11%449 858
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.16%314 948
PFIZER, INC.-10.13%297 875
ABBVIE INC.1.18%242 200
NOVO NORDISK A/S-8.68%231 068