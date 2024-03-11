Viatris Inc. (Viatris) is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets. Its Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. The Greater China segment includes its operations in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The JANZ segment consists of its operations in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in more than 125 countries with developing markets and emerging economies, as well as the Company's ARV franchise. Its portfolio comprises over 1,400 approved molecules across a range of key therapeutic areas, including key brands and complex generics. It operates around 40 manufacturing sites worldwide, which produce oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its products include Lyrica, Lipitor, Creon, Influvac, Wixela Inhub, EpiPen Auto Injector, Fraxiparine and Yupelri.

Sector Pharmaceuticals