March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA has declined to approve Viatris and Mapi Pharma's once-a-month injection for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
