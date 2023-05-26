Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viatris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18:19 2023-05-26 pm EDT
9.100 USD   +0.78%
Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Viatris Inc. Securities Class Action

05/26/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons or entities who purchased otherwise acquired Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) common stock between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022. Viatris is a global healthcare corporation.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, Viatris falsely represented that: (i) 2021 was a "trough year" for the Company; (ii) $6.2 billion was the adjusted EBITDA "floor" for Viatris; (iii) its biosimilars business was a core part of the Company’s long-term investment strategy; (iv) it was managing resource allocation to meet its phase one objectives and manage Viatris’ base business erosion; (v) base business erosion was being and would continue to be offset by new product launches, including those in its biosimilars business; and (vi) base business erosion was in line with Defendants’ expectations.

However, Viatris was actually experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed. As a result, the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base. Instead, throughout 2021, Viatris total revenues were declining quarter-over-quarter.

On February 28, 2022, defendants announced Viatris had entered into an agreement to sell its biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics Limited, which was anticipated to close in the second half of 2022. The Company also divulged that it was seeking to divest additional business assets and focus on developing products in three core therapeutic areas as a part of its global reshaping. The same day, Viatris announced lower than expected guidance for fiscal year 2022. On this news, Viatris' stock price declined $3.53 per share, or approximately 24%, to close at $11.01 on February 28, 2022.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Viatris Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 14, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Viatris Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 634 M - -
Net income 2023 818 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 5,45%
Capitalization 10 827 M 10 827 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 97,8%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIATRIS INC.-18.87%10 827
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.32%431 957
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.80%405 634
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.51%361 958
MERCK & CO., INC.1.22%284 954
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.03%256 536
