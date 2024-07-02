By Chris Wack

Viatris said the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has advised that it no longer considers Mylan, and its former president, Rajiv Malik, a subject of its antitrust investigation in the generic drug industry.

In November 2020, Mylan merged with Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent medicine division, to form Viatris.

The Civil Division of the DOJ has also informed the company that it doesn't expect to take any further actions in connection with a civil investigative demand related to the pricing and sales of generic drug products.

Viatras said this outcome affirms its position that Mylan investigated these allegations thoroughly and found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Mylan or its employees.

The company said it will continue to defend itself against the remaining civil lawsuits pertaining to these matters.

