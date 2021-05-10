Viatris : Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The combined measures described herein are calculated as indicated, are reflected as approximations and/or with rounding, and do not reflect pro forma results in accordance with ASC 805 or Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Such measures also do not reflect the effect of any purchase accounting adjustments, including but not limited to the elimination of intercompany sales and the fair value of assets and liabilities. Viatris believes these combined 2020 measures provide useful information to understanding and assessing our 2021 performance because they include both Mylan and Upjohn business results, adjusted as set forth below, whereas historical financial information of Viatris prior to November 16, 2020 only represents Mylan's historical results as Mylan is considered the accounting acquiror of the Upjohn business.
Combined Adjusted Q1 2020 resultsrefer to the sum of Mylan's standalone results and the standalone carve-out results from the Upjohn Business for the period from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020, adjusted for product divestitures in connection with the Combination and sales to Pfizer for pharmaceutical products provided under its U.S. healthcare plan.
Combined LOE Adjusted Q1 2020 resultsrefer to Combined Adjusted Q1 2020 results, adjusted for the impact of loss of exclusivity ("LOE") of Lyrica and Celebrex in Japan, which occurred after Q1 2020.
New product sales, new product launches or new product revenuesrefer to revenue from new products launched in 2021 and the carryover impact of new products, including business development launched since April 1, 2020 (e.g. acquisition of Aspen's thrombosis business in 2020).
Operational changerefers to constant currency percentage change and is derived by translating net sales or revenues for the current period at prior year comparative period exchange rates, and in doing so shows the percentage change from 2021 constant currency net sales or revenues to the corresponding amount in the prior year.
Note: Viatris reported segments are different from historical Mylan and Upjohn reported segments.
