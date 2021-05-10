Log in
Viatris : Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

05/10/2021 | 07:30am EDT
VIATRIS

Q1 2021

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

May 10, 2021

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the presentation and discussion of certain financial information that differs from what is reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margins, adjusted net earnings, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted R&D and as a % of total revenues, adjusted SG&A and as a

  • of total revenues, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted interest expense, adjusted other expense (income), adjusted effective tax rate, notional debt to Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, long-term average debt to Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio target, constant currency total revenues and constant currency net sales are presented in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the financial performance of Viatris Inc. ("Viatris" or the "Company"). Free cash flow refers to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA margins refers to adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. Viatris has provided reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures set forth in this presentation and in the section titled
    "GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations", and investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2

Full Year 2021 Guidance Items

(Unaudited; in millions)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Revenues

$17,200 - $17,800

N/A

Net Loss

$(100) - $(300)

N/A

Adjusted EBITDA

N/A

$6,000 - $6,400

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$2,650 - $2,800

N/A

Free Cash Flow

N/A

$2,000 - $2,300

3

Reconciliation of Estimated 2021 GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited; in millions)

A reconciliation of the estimated 2021 GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.

Estimated GAAP Net Loss

$(100) - (300)

Adjusted EBITDA

$6,000 - 6,400

Difference (at mid-point)

$

6,400

Estimated Reconciling Items:

Depreciation and Amortization

3,100

Amortization of the Inventory Fair Value Adjustment from the

Combination

1,200

Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs

1,000

Interest Expense

700

Other Items including tax expense, net

400

Total

$

6,400

Reconciliation of Estimated 2021 GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited; in millions)

A reconciliation of the estimated 2021 GAAP Net Cash provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow is presented below.

Estimated GAAP Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$2,650 - 2,800

Less: Capital Expenditures

$(500) - $(650)

Free Cash Flow

$2,000 - 2,300

4

Key metrics Utilized for 2021 Guidance

(Unaudited; in millions, except percentages)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Gross margin as a % of revenue

31.0 - 33.0%

58.0 - 59.0%

SG&A expenses as a % of revenue

24.0 - 26.0%

20.5 - 21.5%

R&D expenses as a % of revenue

3.8 - 4.0%

3.7 - 3.9%

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

$2,650 - $2,800

N/A

Capital Expenditures

$500 - $650

N/A

Effective Tax Rate

12.0 - 16.0%

18.0 - 19.0%

Shares Outstanding

1,209 - 1,213

N/A

2021 Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of Depreciation and Amortization, the Amortization of the Inventory Fair Value Adjustment from the Combination and certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs when compared to the GAAP Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted R&D as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs and other items when compared to the GAAP R&D as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs and other items when compared to the GAAP SG&A as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted Effective Tax Rate percentage the impact of non-GAAP adjustments and other tax related items when compared to the GAAP Effective Tax Rate percentage.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

