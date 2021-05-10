Viatris : Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2021 Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of Depreciation and Amortization, the Amortization of the Inventory Fair Value Adjustment from the Combination and certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs when compared to the GAAP Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted R&D as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs and other items when compared to the GAAP R&D as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of Revenues excludes the impact of certain Restructuring and Acquisition Related Costs and other items when compared to the GAAP SG&A as a percentage of Revenues.

The Non-GAAP financial metric Adjusted Effective Tax Rate percentage the impact of non-GAAP adjustments and other tax related items when compared to the GAAP Effective Tax Rate percentage.