    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28:24 2023-05-08 am EDT
9.595 USD   +3.39%
Viatris reaffirms 2023 sales forecast on strong demand for newer drugs

05/08/2023 | 10:04am EDT
(Reuters) - Viatris Inc reaffirmed its full-year revenue forecast on Monday and said it was on track to achieve about $500 million in annual sales from its newly launched products, sending its shares up nearly 2% in early trading.

The drugmaker, which is staking its future on drugs such as the recently launched plasma cell cancer treatment, lenalidomide, is streamlining its business to focus on three core therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, gastrointestinal and dermatology.

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris expects revenue in the range of $15.5 billion to $16 billion for the full year. Analysts are expecting $15.64 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Total revenue for the first quarter fell 11% to $3.72 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $3.81 billion.

From newly launched products, revenue came in at $85 million for the quarter. Brokerage Jefferies said sales from newer drugs should help offset Viatris' base business erosion.

On adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $1.34 billion, beating expectations of $1.25 billion.

Profit, however, fell to 19 cents per share for the quarter through March, compared with 33 cents per share a year earlier.

The company formed through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc's Upjohn business holds generic as well as key branded drugs in its portfolio that include Viagra, Lyrica, Lipitor and EpiPen Auto Injector.

Earlier this year, Viatris completed the acquisition of Oyster Point Pharma and Famy LifeSciences to establish a new division, Viatris Eye Care.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 0.02% 38.47 Delayed Quote.-24.88%
VIATRIS INC. 3.61% 9.605 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 647 M - -
Net income 2023 841 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 5,30%
Capitalization 11 106 M 11 106 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VIATRIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Viatris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIATRIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,28 $
Average target price 12,66 $
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Andrew Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajiv Malik President & Director
Sanjeev Narula Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. Coury Executive Chairman
Ramkumar V. Rayapureddy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIATRIS INC.-16.62%11 106
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%422 762
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%406 108
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%363 638
MERCK & CO., INC.6.07%298 605
ABBVIE INC.-8.40%261 168
