Viatris reaffirms 2023 sales forecast on strong demand for newer drugs

The drugmaker, which is staking its future on drugs such as the recently launched plasma cell cancer treatment, lenalidomide, is streamlining its business to focus on three core therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, gastrointestinal and dermatology.

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris expects revenue in the range of $15.5 billion to $16 billion for the full year. Analysts are expecting $15.64 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Total revenue for the first quarter fell 11% to $3.72 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $3.81 billion.

From newly launched products, revenue came in at $85 million for the quarter. Brokerage Jefferies said sales from newer drugs should help offset Viatris' base business erosion.

On adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $1.34 billion, beating expectations of $1.25 billion.

Profit, however, fell to 19 cents per share for the quarter through March, compared with 33 cents per share a year earlier.

The company formed through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc's Upjohn business holds generic as well as key branded drugs in its portfolio that include Viagra, Lyrica, Lipitor and EpiPen Auto Injector.

Earlier this year, Viatris completed the acquisition of Oyster Point Pharma and Famy LifeSciences to establish a new division, Viatris Eye Care.

