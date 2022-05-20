Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viatris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.80 USD   +0.94%
10:09aViatris And Biocon Biologics Launch Bevacizumab Biosimilar ABEVMY In Canada
AQ
07:46aBiocon Biologics and Viatris Launch Abevmy (bBevacizumab), Their Third Oncology Biosimilar, in Canada
AQ
03:47aBiocon Unit and Viatris Launch Cancer Biosimilar Drug in Canada; Shares Jump 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Viatris to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

05/20/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH , May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global pharmaceutical company, today announced the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the company in a fireside chat scheduled at 1:20 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com, as well as an archived version following the live event for a limited time. 

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-43rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301552329.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIATRIS INC.
10:09aViatris And Biocon Biologics Launch Bevacizumab Biosimilar ABEVMY In Canada
AQ
07:46aBiocon Biologics and Viatris Launch Abevmy (bBevacizumab), Their Third Oncology Biosimi..
AQ
03:47aBiocon Unit and Viatris Launch Cancer Biosimilar Drug in Canada; Shares Jump 4%
MT
05/19Viatris and Biocon Biologics Launch Abevmy® (Bevacizumab), Their Third Oncology Biosimi..
AQ
05/19Viatris and Biocon Biologics Launch Abevmy® (Bevacizumab), Their Third Oncology Biosimi..
CI
05/16Viatris Publishes Sustainability Report Highlighting 2021 Progress, Achievements and Go..
PR
05/10Piper Sandler Downgrades Viatris to Underweight From Neutral; Price Target is $10
MT
05/09VIATRIS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
05/09SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Declining Ahead of Monday Close
MT
05/09SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Slide with Broader Monday Markets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIATRIS INC.
More recommendations