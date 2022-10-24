Advanced search
    VTRS   US92556V1061

VIATRIS INC.

(VTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
9.530 USD   +1.60%
04:31pViatris to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 and Provide an Update on its February 28 Investor Event on November 7, 2022
PR
10/21Revance Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application for DAXXIFY for Injection for the Treatment of Cervical Dystonia
AQ
10/21Jefferies Starts Viatris at Hold With $11 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Viatris to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2022 and Provide an Update on its February 28 Investor Event on November 7, 2022

10/24/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022. Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury, Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to review the quarterly results and provide an update on the company's February 28 Investor Event.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800.225.9448 or 203.518.9708 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ322).  A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisIncLinkedIn and YouTube

Viatris Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-report-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-2022-and-provide-an-update-on-its-february-28-investor-event-on-november-7-2022-301657659.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
